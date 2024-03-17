Lawnmower Music: 2024-03-17

- the mark of cain – point man (unclean mis)
- burning sea – phoenix 81
- the beasts of bourbon – drop out
- the dumb earth – rib spreader
- rowland s howard – exit everything
- by the vespine – whiskey song
- the drones – i walked across the dam
- magic dirt – horror me
- hoss – bombs of joy
- something for kate – a picture
- blueline medic – plight 217
- howling fog – reservance
- black rebel motorcycle club – echo
- mudhoney – almost everything
- soundgarden – bleed together
- nirvana – stay away
- sonic youth – 100%
- julianna hatfield – dont lie to me
- CSS – lets make love love and listen to death from above
- the donnas – fall behind me
- the postal service – the district sleeps alone tonight (dj downfall persistent beat mix)
- sparta – cataract
- at the drive in – napolean solo
- the cure – primary
