Lawnmower Music: 2024-03-17

March 17, 2024

  1. the mark of cain – point man (unclean mis)
  2. burning sea – phoenix 81
  3. the beasts of bourbon – drop out
  4. the dumb earth – rib spreader
  5. rowland s howard – exit everything
  6. by the vespine – whiskey song
  7. the drones – i walked across the dam
  8. magic dirt – horror me
  9. hoss – bombs of joy
  10. something for kate – a picture
  11. blueline medic – plight 217
  12. howling fog – reservance
  13. black rebel motorcycle club – echo
  14. mudhoney – almost everything
  15. soundgarden – bleed together
  16. nirvana – stay away
  17. sonic youth – 100%
  18. julianna hatfield – dont lie to me
  19. CSS – lets make love love and listen to death from above
  20. the donnas – fall behind me
  21. the postal service – the district sleeps alone tonight (dj downfall persistent beat mix)
  22. sparta – cataract
  23. at the drive in – napolean solo
  24. the cure – primary
