Lawnmower Music: 2024-03-10

  1. The Handsome Family – So Much Wine
  2. Phoebe Bridgers – Friday I’m in Love
  3. Nick Vulture – Barbara Grace Scott
  4. Iris Dement – I’ll Take My Sorrow Straight
  5. Kula Shaker – Govinda
  6. Catatonia – Road Rage
  7. Corduroy – London England
  8. The Charlatans – Sproston Green
  9. Liliput – Do You Mind My Dream?
  10. 999 – Emergency
  11. The Spikes – Lucifer Sam
  12. XL Capris – Elevator
  13. Bobby Darin – Mack the Knife
  14. Madness – Michael Caine
  15. Desmond Dekker & the Aces – 007
  16. Harry J Allstars – The Liquidator
  17. The Trilobites – Minibar Of Oblivion
  18. The Screaming Tribesmen – I’ve Got a Feeling
  19. Painters & Dockers – Mohawk Baby
  20. Rob Younger & The Celibate Rifles – Long Way to the Top
  21. Mach Pelican – Beautiful People
  22. The Domnicks – Busted
  23. The Bamboos – The Witch
  24. The Transatlantics – A Man Like That
  25. Lucky Seven – R.O.C.K
  26. Pineapples from the Dawn of Time – Too Much Acid
  27. Patience Hodgson – Lee Remmick
  28. Renee Geyer – Midnight Train to Georgia
  29. Glamville – Freedom Machine
