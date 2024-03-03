Lawnmower Music: 2024-03-03

  1. The Undertones – There Goes Norman
  2. Mo-Dettes – Paint it Black
  3. The Professionals – Just Another Dream
  4. Squid Jag – I Don’t Care
  5. Wild Rocket – Wild Cat
  6. Lovebird Society – One More Night
  7. The Booby Traps – L.A. Kinda Day
  8. Midnight Mares – Anasatasia
  9. Kelshy – Beer for Breakfast
  10. Wake in Fright – Dog on Deer Island
  11. Ryan Martin John – Sunburn
  12. Party Pest – Every Single Day
  13. The Vovos – Pink Milk
  14. Aisha Khan – Make a Grown Man Cry
  15. Bill Haley and His Comets – R.O.C.K.
  16. The Hellcat 111 – Call the Shots
  17. The Saucer-Men – Devils Elbow
  18. The Style Council – A Solid Bond in Your Heart
  19. Dee Walker – Happy Little Heart
  20. Mantaray – Insomniac’s Dream
  21. Inspiral Carpets – Keep the Circle Around
  22. Dave Graney & Clare Moore – Creative Creep
  23. Frank Bennett – You’re Just Too Hip Baby
  24. Uranium Club – Tokyo Paris L.A. Milan
  25. The Munch – Caterpilla
  26. Minstry – Lay Lady Lay
  27. Sleaford Mods – West End Girls
  28. The Beach Boys – Heroes & Villians
  29. Betty Everett – God Only Knows
  30. Waylon Jennings & The Kimberlys – MacArthur Park
