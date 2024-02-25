Lawnmower Music: 2024-02-25

- Wake in Fright – Punchcard
- Ryan Martin John w Nancy Bates – Long Dark Night
- Connor Oberst – Empty Hotel by the Sea
- Jarvis Humby – Get on Board My Train
- Paul Weller – Into Tomorrow
- Supergrass – Melanie Davis
- The Midnight Mares – Boneyard Matinee
- Eaten by Dogs – Another Round Bartender
- Don Walker – Four in the Morning
- Electronic – Getting Away with it
- St Eitienne – Shoot Out the Lights
- The Colourfield – Thinking of You
- The Stone Roses – Made of Stone
- The Triffids – Wide Open Road
- Grant McLennan – Lighting Fires
- The Go-Betweens – Surfing Magazines
- The Disco Zombies – Drums Over London
- Department S – Monte Carlo or Bust
- The Salford Jets – Gina
- Romana Ashton & The Reeds – Bring Me
- The Munch – Pass By
- The 745 – Patty Bought a Pulsar
- The Vovos – Pink Milk
- Good Pash – Money City
- Gut Health – Shut Down
- Harry Howard & The NDE – Love Me
- Rowland S. Howard – Pop Crimes
