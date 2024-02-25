Lawnmower Music: 2024-02-25

February 25, 2024

  1. Wake in Fright – Punchcard
  2. Ryan Martin John w Nancy Bates – Long Dark Night
  3. Connor Oberst – Empty Hotel by the Sea
  4. Jarvis Humby – Get on Board My Train
  5. Paul Weller – Into Tomorrow
  6. Supergrass – Melanie Davis
  7. The Midnight Mares – Boneyard Matinee
  8. Eaten by Dogs – Another Round Bartender
  9. Don Walker – Four in the Morning
  10. Electronic – Getting Away with it
  11. St Eitienne – Shoot Out the Lights
  12. The Colourfield – Thinking of You
  13. The Stone Roses – Made of Stone
  14. The Triffids – Wide Open Road
  15. Grant McLennan – Lighting Fires
  16. The Go-Betweens – Surfing Magazines
  17. The Disco Zombies – Drums Over London
  18. Department S – Monte Carlo or Bust
  19. The Salford Jets – Gina
  20. Romana Ashton & The Reeds – Bring Me
  21. The Munch – Pass By
  22. The 745 – Patty Bought a Pulsar
  23. The Vovos – Pink Milk
  24. Good Pash – Money City
  25. Gut Health – Shut Down
  26. Harry Howard & The NDE – Love Me
  27. Rowland S. Howard – Pop Crimes
