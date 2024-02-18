Lawnmower Music: 2024-02-18

  1. the mark of cain – lockdown
  2. flat stanley – you can negotiate anything
  3. the burning sea – maps
  4. adalita – equations
  5. amyl and the sniffers – dont fence me in
  6. bikini kill – distinct complicity
  7. the distillers – distilla truant
  8. mums favourite – vodka, neat
  9. church moms – cigarette
  10. afghan whigs – take me there
  11. modest mouse – dashboard
  12. pavement – unfair
  13. mudhoney – broken hands
  14. the pixies – levitate me
  15. the horrors – count in fives
  16. the D4 – running on empty
  17. the datsuns – harmonic generator
  18. warped – dog eat dog
  19. ricaine – run run run
  20. the nation blue – im an ape
  21. pj harvey – the letter
  22. yeah yeah yeahs – bang
  23. the kills – the good ones
  24. bjork – hunter
  25. sweeney – slowly the bones
  26. the blood plastic – holding pattern
  27. trans am – slow response
  28. battles – atlas
