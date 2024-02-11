Lawnmower Music: 2024-02-11

  1. Big League – Tea and Sandwich Committee
  2. The Uglies – Big City
  3. The 745 – Just Tell Em
  4. The Vovos – Go Die in the Woods
  5. BAREFOOT BOWLS CLUB – Passing Out (on the Pakenham Line)
  6. The Handsome Family – Arlene
  7. The Decemberists – Burial Ground
  8. Justin Townes Earle – Move Over Mama
  9. The Midnight Mares – Anastasia
  10. The Midnight Mares – Boneyard Matinee
  11. Bob Dylan – Things Have Changed
  12. The Bad Shepherds – Down at the Tube Station at Midnight
  13. The Art Attacks – I Am a Dalek
  14. The Only Ones – You’ve Got to Pay
  15. The Strange – Magic Spiral
  16. The Playn Jayne – I Love You Like I Love Myself
  17. Sham 69 – Borstal Breakout
  18. Cock Sparrer – Watcha Gonna Do About It
  19. Pack o Cards – Ronnie
  20. Green Circles – Kneejerk Reaction
  21. CAN – Future Days
  22. Ryan Martin John – Sunburn
  23. Tilly Tjala Thomas – Ngana Nyunyi
  24. Wake in Fright – Sea Foam
  25. The Yearlings – Gone Are the Days
  26. Twine – My God
  27. Rick Albeck and the Belair Line – Down the Track
  28. Uranium Club – Tokyo Paris L.A. Milan
