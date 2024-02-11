Lawnmower Music: 2024-02-11

- Big League – Tea and Sandwich Committee
- The Uglies – Big City
- The 745 – Just Tell Em
- The Vovos – Go Die in the Woods
- BAREFOOT BOWLS CLUB – Passing Out (on the Pakenham Line)
- The Handsome Family – Arlene
- The Decemberists – Burial Ground
- Justin Townes Earle – Move Over Mama
- The Midnight Mares – Anastasia
- The Midnight Mares – Boneyard Matinee
- Bob Dylan – Things Have Changed
- The Bad Shepherds – Down at the Tube Station at Midnight
- The Art Attacks – I Am a Dalek
- The Only Ones – You’ve Got to Pay
- The Strange – Magic Spiral
- The Playn Jayne – I Love You Like I Love Myself
- Sham 69 – Borstal Breakout
- Cock Sparrer – Watcha Gonna Do About It
- Pack o Cards – Ronnie
- Green Circles – Kneejerk Reaction
- CAN – Future Days
- Ryan Martin John – Sunburn
- Tilly Tjala Thomas – Ngana Nyunyi
- Wake in Fright – Sea Foam
- The Yearlings – Gone Are the Days
- Twine – My God
- Rick Albeck and the Belair Line – Down the Track
- Uranium Club – Tokyo Paris L.A. Milan
