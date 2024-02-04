Lawnmower Music: 2024-02-04

Written by on February 4, 2024

  1. the mark of cain – interloper (who made who mix)
  2. lizard train – motorcycle of love
  3. sons of zoku – yumi
  4. the midnight mares – anastasia
  5. nick cave and warren ellis – carnage
  6. black rebel motorcycle club – haunt
  7. mark lanegan – brompton oratory
  8. the handsome family – the bottomless hole
  9. johnny cash – hurt
  10. sparkle horse & pj harvey – piano fire
  11. screamfeeder – you and me
  12. neko case – local girl
  13. breeders – howl at the summit
  14. magic dirt – friends in danger
  15. amyl and the sniffers – choices
  16. mudhoney – almost everything
  17. my bloody valenmtine – only tomorrow
  18. swervedriver – future ruins
  19. mogwai – how to be a werewolf
  20. slowdive – star roving
  21. buring sea – pet hate
  22. asteroid belt – heatsink
  23. the howling fog – pure gold
  24. battles – summer summer
  25. sleaford mods – apart from you
