Lawnmower Music: 2024-02-04

- the mark of cain – interloper (who made who mix)
- lizard train – motorcycle of love
- sons of zoku – yumi
- the midnight mares – anastasia
- nick cave and warren ellis – carnage
- black rebel motorcycle club – haunt
- mark lanegan – brompton oratory
- the handsome family – the bottomless hole
- johnny cash – hurt
- sparkle horse & pj harvey – piano fire
- screamfeeder – you and me
- neko case – local girl
- breeders – howl at the summit
- magic dirt – friends in danger
- amyl and the sniffers – choices
- mudhoney – almost everything
- my bloody valenmtine – only tomorrow
- swervedriver – future ruins
- mogwai – how to be a werewolf
- slowdive – star roving
- buring sea – pet hate
- asteroid belt – heatsink
- the howling fog – pure gold
- battles – summer summer
- sleaford mods – apart from you
Reader's opinions