Lawnmower Music: 2024-01-28

Written by on January 28, 2024

  1. The Screaming Believers – Slack Social Worker
  2. Subtract-S – 1000 Years
  3. Tubeway Army – Listen to the Sirens
  4. That Petrol Emotion – It’s a Good Thing
  5. Echo & The Bunnymen – Killing Moon
  6. The Jesus & Mary Chain – Just Like Honey
  7. JAPAN – Gentlemen Take Polaroids
  8. Cocteau Twins – Cherry Coloured Funk
  9. St Eitienne – The Bad Photographer
  10. Justin Townes Earle – Wanderin’
  11. John Prine – He Forgot That it Was Sunday
  12. Emmylou Harris – The Boxer
  13. Isabel Rumble – Bird Be Brave
  14. Jessica Luxx – Alone
  15. Nick Vulture – Really Good
  16. Dave Graney & Clare Moore – Creative Creep
  17. Pel Mel – Shoes Should Fit
  18. The Sundials – Telepath
  19. The Urges – The 13th Floor
  20. The Sand Pebbles – I Don’t Ever Want to Come Down
  21. The 745 – Bus Stop
  22. The Vains – Don’t Think So
  23. Clover – Two Eyes
  24. Girlschool – Furniture Fire
  25. Phoebe Bridgers – Waiting Room
