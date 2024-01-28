Lawnmower Music: 2024-01-28

- The Screaming Believers – Slack Social Worker
- Subtract-S – 1000 Years
- Tubeway Army – Listen to the Sirens
- That Petrol Emotion – It’s a Good Thing
- Echo & The Bunnymen – Killing Moon
- The Jesus & Mary Chain – Just Like Honey
- JAPAN – Gentlemen Take Polaroids
- Cocteau Twins – Cherry Coloured Funk
- St Eitienne – The Bad Photographer
- Justin Townes Earle – Wanderin’
- John Prine – He Forgot That it Was Sunday
- Emmylou Harris – The Boxer
- Isabel Rumble – Bird Be Brave
- Jessica Luxx – Alone
- Nick Vulture – Really Good
- Dave Graney & Clare Moore – Creative Creep
- Pel Mel – Shoes Should Fit
- The Sundials – Telepath
- The Urges – The 13th Floor
- The Sand Pebbles – I Don’t Ever Want to Come Down
- The 745 – Bus Stop
- The Vains – Don’t Think So
- Clover – Two Eyes
- Girlschool – Furniture Fire
- Phoebe Bridgers – Waiting Room
