Lawnmower Music: 2024-01-20

  1. the mark of cain – point man
  2. budd – handle it
  3. legends of motorsport – smile
  4. twine – seachange
  5. magic dirt – i was cruel
  6. the drones – new kind of kick
  7. mono – super loser
  8. crush – roadkill
  9. ricaine – tact vs deceit
  10. future of the left – real men hunt in packs
  11. mclusky – to hell with good intentions
  12. the fucking am – taking liberties
  13. the burning sea – until you next return
  14. fugazi – cashout
  15. primus – my name is mud
  16. porno for pyros – pets
  17. faith no more – ashes to ashes
  18. filter – be careful what you wish for
  19. yeah yeah yeahs – gold lion
  20. the dumb earth – auld lanxiety attack
  21. died pretty – DC
  22. beasts of bourbon – chase the dragon
  23. the native cats – tanned rested and dead
  24. snarski circus lindy band – shane omara wore mascara
  25. swervedriver – rave down
  26. battles – fort greene park
