Lawnmower Music: 2024-01-14

  1. King Stingray – Lookin’ Out
  2. Mulga Bore Hard Rock – Let Me Rock’n’Roll
  3. The Merrg – Signs of Time
  4. Smoke Fairies – So Much Wine
  5. The Handsome Family – Linger, Let Me Linger
  6. Tom Redwood – Give a Little Time
  7. Young and Moody Band (ft. Lemmy & The Nolans) – Don’t Do That
  8. Girlschool – Baby Doll
  9. THE DAMNED – Ballroom Blitz
  10. The Cure – 10:15 Saturday Night
  11. The Smiths – I Don’t Owe You Anything
  12. Ian Dury – Billericay Dickie
  13. Spindickle – You’re Not Carolyn
  14. Soursob Bob – Grant Got a grant
  15. Jessica Luxx – Alone
  16. Isabel Rumble – Life Carries Me On
  17. Southern Culture on the Skids – Daddy was a preacher but mama was a go-go girl
  18. Reverend Horton Heat – Death Metal Guys
  19. The Polecats – John, I’m Only Dancing
  20. The Saucer-Men – Beelzebub’s Ball
  21. The Leopards – Psychedelic Boy
  22. Nutmeg – And in England They’re Going Mental
  23. The Roamin’ Togas – Bar the Door
  24. The Delmonas – CC Rider
  25. Eaten by Dogs – Another Round Bartender
  26. Neil Young – L.A.
  27. The Native Cats – Suplex
  28. Lloyd Cole and the Commotions – Perfect Skin
  29. Oscar the Wild – Unafraid
  30. Nouvelle Vague – Blue Monday
