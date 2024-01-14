Lawnmower Music: 2024-01-14

- King Stingray – Lookin’ Out
- Mulga Bore Hard Rock – Let Me Rock’n’Roll
- The Merrg – Signs of Time
- Smoke Fairies – So Much Wine
- The Handsome Family – Linger, Let Me Linger
- Tom Redwood – Give a Little Time
- Young and Moody Band (ft. Lemmy & The Nolans) – Don’t Do That
- Girlschool – Baby Doll
- THE DAMNED – Ballroom Blitz
- The Cure – 10:15 Saturday Night
- The Smiths – I Don’t Owe You Anything
- Ian Dury – Billericay Dickie
- Spindickle – You’re Not Carolyn
- Soursob Bob – Grant Got a grant
- Jessica Luxx – Alone
- Isabel Rumble – Life Carries Me On
- Southern Culture on the Skids – Daddy was a preacher but mama was a go-go girl
- Reverend Horton Heat – Death Metal Guys
- The Polecats – John, I’m Only Dancing
- The Saucer-Men – Beelzebub’s Ball
- The Leopards – Psychedelic Boy
- Nutmeg – And in England They’re Going Mental
- The Roamin’ Togas – Bar the Door
- The Delmonas – CC Rider
- Eaten by Dogs – Another Round Bartender
- Neil Young – L.A.
- The Native Cats – Suplex
- Lloyd Cole and the Commotions – Perfect Skin
- Oscar the Wild – Unafraid
- Nouvelle Vague – Blue Monday
