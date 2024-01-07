Lawnmower Music: 2024-01-07

January 7, 2024

  1. The Arturos – I Saw a UFO
  2. The Mysterious Tapeman – Ace of Spades
  3. The RSA’s – Friday Night Knock-Offs
  4. Shes the Band – Parks & Pubs
  5. Bjork ft. Rosalia – Oral
  6. Floodlights – Painting Of My Time
  7. fhae – I Waited
  8. Holly Throsby – We’re Good People, But Why Don’t We Show It
  9. Jessica Luxx – Alone
  10. Nick Vulture – Summers End
  11. Lucy Dacus – Addictions
  12. The Charlie Parkas – Ballad of Robin Hood
  13. The Ruts – Staring at the Rude Boys
  14. Squeeze – Vicky Verky
  15. The Selecter – Three Minute Hero
  16. Georgia Oatley – Soon I Break
  17. My Cherie – Healing in the Glimmer Sun
  18. Pine Point – Say it Again
  19. The Hummingbirds – Let Your Freeak Flag Fly
  20. Spiderbait – Calypso
  21. The Clouds – Souleater
  22. Ministry – Jesus Built My Hotrod
  23. Salmonella Dub – For the Love of It
  24. Lo Fidelity All-Stars – Dark is Easy
  25. Ed Kuepper – It’s Lunacy
  26. The WHO – Boris the Spider
  27. Cock Sparrer – Watcha Gonna Do About It
  28. Dave Stewart with Colin Blunstone – What Becomes of the Broken Hearted
  29. Stevie Wonder – Superstition
  30. The Vains – Strut
  31. Clover – Two Eyes
  32. Isabel Rumble – Solitary Dreaming
