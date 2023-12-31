Lawnmower Music: 2023-12-31

- Exploding White Mice – King of the Surf
- The Molting Vultures – Rocketship to Freedom
- Snobby Oxalis – Kings of Seaford
- Isabel Rumble – Time Will Show
- Tom Redwood – Mexican Food
- Jen Lush – Fireground
- Ryan Martin John – Gridlock
- The Stone Roses – Good Times
- Pink Floyd – Lost for Words
- Marc Carroll – London Calling
- Nick Vulture – Really Good
- Nick Vulture – Summers End
- Jessica Luxx – Alone
- Dave Sutherland – Down to the Last Drop of Empty
- Oscar the Wild – She’ll Be Right
- Mums Favourite – Where Are the Birds?
- Robert Forster – Tender Years
- Eaten by Dogs – Fallen, Not Broken
- The Double Happiness – City
- Soursob Bob – Paradise Interchange
- Baby Mo – Unstoppable
- Alpine – Too Safe
- Iris Dement – I’ll Take My Sorrow Straight
- Phoebe Bridgers – Friday I’m In Love
- Harry J Allstars – Liquidator
- MADNESS – Night Boat to Cairo
- The Saucer-Men – Devils Elbow
Reader's opinions