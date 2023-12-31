Lawnmower Music: 2023-12-31

December 31, 2023

  1. Exploding White Mice – King of the Surf
  2. The Molting Vultures – Rocketship to Freedom
  3. Snobby Oxalis – Kings of Seaford
  4. Isabel Rumble – Time Will Show
  5. Tom Redwood – Mexican Food
  6. Jen Lush – Fireground
  7. Ryan Martin John – Gridlock
  8. The Stone Roses – Good Times
  9. Pink Floyd – Lost for Words
  10. Marc Carroll – London Calling
  11. Nick Vulture – Really Good
  12. Nick Vulture – Summers End
  13. Jessica Luxx – Alone
  14. Dave Sutherland – Down to the Last Drop of Empty
  15. Oscar the Wild – She’ll Be Right
  16. Mums Favourite – Where Are the Birds?
  17. Robert Forster – Tender Years
  18. Eaten by Dogs – Fallen, Not Broken
  19. The Double Happiness – City
  20. Soursob Bob – Paradise Interchange
  21. Baby Mo – Unstoppable
  22. Alpine – Too Safe
  23. Iris Dement – I’ll Take My Sorrow Straight
  24. Phoebe Bridgers – Friday I’m In Love
  25. Harry J Allstars – Liquidator
  26. MADNESS – Night Boat to Cairo
  27. The Saucer-Men – Devils Elbow
