Lawnmower Music: 2023-12-24

Written by on December 24, 2023

  1. the mark of cain – you let me down
  2. lizard train – smoulder
  3. blur – the heights
  4. gorillaz – skinny ape
  5. kasabian – strictly old skool
  6. the damned – wake the dead
  7. iggy pop – neo punk
  8. husker du – im not interested
  9. built to spill – elements
  10. the mars volta – graveyard love
  11. depeche mode – my cosmos is mine
  12. the pretenders – let the sun come in
  13. teen jesus and the jean teasers – lights out
  14. young modern – automatic
  15. teenage joans – superglue
  16. wilco – infinite surprise
  17. druid fluids – flutter by
  18. the black heart death cult – crush
  19. the howling fog – pure gold
  20. yo la tengo – fallout
  21. the sparks – the girl is crying in her latte
  22. SnarskiCircusLindyBand – Shane O Mara Wore Mascara
  23. feist – borrow trouble
  24. mia dyson – ragged friend
  25. Xylouris White – red wine
  26. the cruel sea – fangin’ hoons
  27. the cruel sea – this is not the way home
