Lawnmower Music: 2023-12-24

- the mark of cain – you let me down
- lizard train – smoulder
- blur – the heights
- gorillaz – skinny ape
- kasabian – strictly old skool
- the damned – wake the dead
- iggy pop – neo punk
- husker du – im not interested
- built to spill – elements
- the mars volta – graveyard love
- depeche mode – my cosmos is mine
- the pretenders – let the sun come in
- teen jesus and the jean teasers – lights out
- young modern – automatic
- teenage joans – superglue
- wilco – infinite surprise
- druid fluids – flutter by
- the black heart death cult – crush
- the howling fog – pure gold
- yo la tengo – fallout
- the sparks – the girl is crying in her latte
- SnarskiCircusLindyBand – Shane O Mara Wore Mascara
- feist – borrow trouble
- mia dyson – ragged friend
- Xylouris White – red wine
- the cruel sea – fangin’ hoons
- the cruel sea – this is not the way home
Reader's opinions