Lawnmower Music: 2023-12-17

- The Duritti Column – The Together Mix
- Felt – My Darkest Light Will Shine
- The Wedding Present – This Boy Can Wait (A Bit Longer!)
- Jessica Luxx – Alone
- Baby Mo – Unstoppable
- The Spazzys – Dissolution (is the only solution)
- The 745 – Bus Song
- Killer Birds – Killer
- John Prine – He Forgot That it was Sunday
- The Murmurs – H R Puffnstuf
- The Acid Gallery – Dance Around the Maypole
- Robyn Hitchcock And The Egyptians – Lady Waters & the Hooded One
- The Muffs – Everywhere I Go
- Scandal – Goodbye to You
- Wild Rocket – Wild Cat
- Alex Lahey – You Don’t Think You Like People Like Me
- The Vovos – Hanahaki Disease
- Oscar the Wild – She’ll Be Right
- Barry Adamson & Nick Cave – Sweetest Embrace
- Chemical Brothers – Leave Home
- Carter the Unstoppable Sex Machine – Johnny Cash
- Johnny Cash – The Ballad of Ira Hayes
- The Saucer-Men – The Ghost of Johnny Cash
- Ronnie Hawkins & The Hawks – Bo Diddley
- Gene Vincent – Cat Man
- Ian Dury – Sweet Gene Vincent
- The Stranglers – Walk on By
- Dr Feelgood – She Does It Right
- The Saints – Know You Product
Reader's opinions