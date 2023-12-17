Lawnmower Music: 2023-12-17

  1. The Duritti Column – The Together Mix
  2. Felt – My Darkest Light Will Shine
  3. The Wedding Present – This Boy Can Wait (A Bit Longer!)
  4. Jessica Luxx – Alone
  5. Baby Mo – Unstoppable
  6. The Spazzys – Dissolution (is the only solution)
  7. The 745 – Bus Song
  8. Killer Birds – Killer
  9. John Prine – He Forgot That it was Sunday
  10. The Murmurs – H R Puffnstuf
  11. The Acid Gallery – Dance Around the Maypole
  12. Robyn Hitchcock And The Egyptians – Lady Waters & the Hooded One
  13. The Muffs – Everywhere I Go
  14. Scandal – Goodbye to You
  15. Wild Rocket – Wild Cat
  16. Alex Lahey – You Don’t Think You Like People Like Me
  17. The Vovos – Hanahaki Disease
  18. Oscar the Wild – She’ll Be Right
  19. Barry Adamson & Nick Cave – Sweetest Embrace
  20. Chemical Brothers – Leave Home
  21. Carter the Unstoppable Sex Machine – Johnny Cash
  22. Johnny Cash – The Ballad of Ira Hayes
  23. The Saucer-Men – The Ghost of Johnny Cash
  24. Ronnie Hawkins & The Hawks – Bo Diddley
  25. Gene Vincent – Cat Man
  26. Ian Dury – Sweet Gene Vincent
  27. The Stranglers – Walk on By
  28. Dr Feelgood – She Does It Right
  29. The Saints – Know You Product
