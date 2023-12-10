Lawnmower Music: 2023-12-10

  1. Mark of Cain – Summertime
  2. The Genevieves – Words
  3. The Native Cats – Rain on Poison
  4. Beat Happening / Screaming Trees – Tales of Brave Aphrodite
  5. Dry Cleaning – Strong Feelings
  6. Pulp – This is Hardcore
  7. Cable Ties – Choking to Choose
  8. The Asteroid Belt – Accumulate
  9. Moin – Yep Yep
  10. Flaming Lips – Prescription (Love)
  11. Royal Trux – Hot and Cold Skulls
  12. The Peep Tempel – Down at the Peep Tempel
  13. Luna Magnet – I know a girl
  14. Dead Moon – A fix on You
  15. Dinosaur Jr – Lotta Love
  16. War Room – The Trouble with Me
  17. Grateful Dead – Cream puff war
  18. Camper Van Beethoven – Oh No
  19. The Toads – Tale of a town split in 2
  20. Fucked Up – Cream Puff War
  21. Henrietta Collins and the Wifebeating CHild Haters – Can you spwak this
  22. The Sanits – Swing for the Crime
  23. Johnny Seagull and the Hot chips – I deal in Fire
  24. No Basis – Apples, don’t like ’em
  25. AC/DC – Hells Bells
  26. Killdozer – American Pie
