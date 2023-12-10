Lawnmower Music: 2023-12-10

- Mark of Cain – Summertime
- The Genevieves – Words
- The Native Cats – Rain on Poison
- Beat Happening / Screaming Trees – Tales of Brave Aphrodite
- Dry Cleaning – Strong Feelings
- Pulp – This is Hardcore
- Cable Ties – Choking to Choose
- The Asteroid Belt – Accumulate
- Moin – Yep Yep
- Flaming Lips – Prescription (Love)
- Royal Trux – Hot and Cold Skulls
- The Peep Tempel – Down at the Peep Tempel
- Luna Magnet – I know a girl
- Dead Moon – A fix on You
- Dinosaur Jr – Lotta Love
- War Room – The Trouble with Me
- Grateful Dead – Cream puff war
- Camper Van Beethoven – Oh No
- The Toads – Tale of a town split in 2
- Fucked Up – Cream Puff War
- Henrietta Collins and the Wifebeating CHild Haters – Can you spwak this
- The Sanits – Swing for the Crime
- Johnny Seagull and the Hot chips – I deal in Fire
- No Basis – Apples, don’t like ’em
- AC/DC – Hells Bells
- Killdozer – American Pie
