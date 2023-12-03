Lawnmower Music: 2023-12-03

- Hoodoo Gurus – 1000 Miles Away
- Iggy Pop – I’m Bored
- The Damned – Stranger on the Town
- Lulu – The Man Who Ruled the World
- The Colourfield – Take
- Sleaford Mods – West Ends Girls (Sean Hi-Fi version)
- The Chemical Brothers – The Golden Path
- Velvet Moth – Paddy Wagon Party
- P.P. Arnold – You Can’t Always Get What You Want
- Jeff St John & The Id – Big Time Operator
- Green Circles – Elevator Operator
- The Jackets – Sometimes Maybe
- The Charlatans – Green Flashing Eyes
- Oscar the Wild – Multicolour
- The Belair Lip Bombs – Suck it In
- Mums Favourite – Wind in the Willows
- Anna Schnieder – Crush
- Deborah Conway – She Prefers Fire
- Prenice Brothers – Say Goodnight to the Lady
- boygenius – Afraid of Heights
- Flamin’ Groovies – Teenage Head
- Monade – Invitation
- The Munch – Stills
- Dave Graney & The Coral Snakes – Morrison Floorshow
- BIG TOWN – Central Station
- Colourblind – Torched
- Tamam Shud – Slow One and the Fast One
