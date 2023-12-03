Lawnmower Music: 2023-12-03

  1. Hoodoo Gurus – 1000 Miles Away
  2. Iggy Pop – I’m Bored
  3. The Damned – Stranger on the Town
  4. Lulu – The Man Who Ruled the World
  5. The Colourfield – Take
  6. Sleaford Mods – West Ends Girls (Sean Hi-Fi version)
  7. The Chemical Brothers – The Golden Path
  8. Velvet Moth – Paddy Wagon Party
  9. P.P. Arnold – You Can’t Always Get What You Want
  10. Jeff St John & The Id – Big Time Operator
  11. Green Circles – Elevator Operator
  12. The Jackets – Sometimes Maybe
  13. The Charlatans – Green Flashing Eyes
  14. Oscar the Wild – Multicolour
  15. The Belair Lip Bombs – Suck it In
  16. Mums Favourite – Wind in the Willows
  17. Anna Schnieder – Crush
  18. Deborah Conway – She Prefers Fire
  19. Prenice Brothers – Say Goodnight to the Lady
  20. boygenius – Afraid of Heights
  21. Flamin’ Groovies – Teenage Head
  22. Monade – Invitation
  23. The Munch – Stills
  24. Dave Graney & The Coral Snakes – Morrison Floorshow
  25. BIG TOWN – Central Station
  26. Colourblind – Torched
  27. Tamam Shud – Slow One and the Fast One
