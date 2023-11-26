Lawnmower Music: 2023-11-26

  1. the mark of cain – point man
  2. the bronx – they will kill us without mercy
  3. cable ties – choking to choose
  4. the cars – drive
  5. stan ridgeway – just drive she said
  6. grace jones – pull up to the bumper
  7. the replacements – just take the wheel
  8. the clash – brand new cadillac
  9. built to spill – car
  10. arcade fire – keep the car running
  11. gary numan – cars
  12. battles feat. gary numan – my machine
  13. iggy pop – passenger
  14. REM – Drive
  15. bruce springsteen – thunder road
  16. the donnas – driving thru my heart
  17. depeche mode – behind the wheel
  18. the kinks – drivin’
  19. kings of leon – camaro
  20. the cure – mint car
  21. david bowie – always crashing in the same car
  22. smog – i could drive forever
  23. modest mouse – dashboard
  24. radiohead – airbag
  25. pearl jam – rear view mirror
  26. fu manchu – king of the road
  27. swervedriver – son of mustang ford
