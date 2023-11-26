Lawnmower Music: 2023-11-26

- the mark of cain – point man
- the bronx – they will kill us without mercy
- cable ties – choking to choose
- the cars – drive
- stan ridgeway – just drive she said
- grace jones – pull up to the bumper
- the replacements – just take the wheel
- the clash – brand new cadillac
- built to spill – car
- arcade fire – keep the car running
- gary numan – cars
- battles feat. gary numan – my machine
- iggy pop – passenger
- REM – Drive
- bruce springsteen – thunder road
- the donnas – driving thru my heart
- depeche mode – behind the wheel
- the kinks – drivin’
- kings of leon – camaro
- the cure – mint car
- david bowie – always crashing in the same car
- smog – i could drive forever
- modest mouse – dashboard
- radiohead – airbag
- pearl jam – rear view mirror
- fu manchu – king of the road
- swervedriver – son of mustang ford
