Lawnmower Music: 2023-11-19

  1. Oscar the Wild – Multicolour
  2. Mums Favourite – Loveboat
  3. Joan & The Giants – Beg
  4. Maisie B – The One You Forgot About
  5. Paul Weller – Wild Wood
  6. The Roches – My Winter Coat
  7. boygenius – Powers
  8. The Munch – Stills
  9. Cosmic Pyschos – Out of the Band
  10. The Toss – Overrated
  11. Thee Evil Twin – Don’t Wanna See Your Band
  12. The Human League – Hard Times
  13. Stobie XL – Landslide
  14. Felix Mir – Celestite
  15. Depeche Mode – Barrel of a Gun
  16. Gut Health – Juvenile Retention
  17. Party Pest – In the Shadows
  18. Drinking Boys & Girls Choir – Not Red
  19. BAREFOOT BOWLS CLUB – Passing Out (on the Pakenham Line)
  20. Problem – Haunted House
  21. Viva Vas Deferens – Speck, Goosens and O’Malley
  22. Billy Bragg – Rumours of War
  23. Donovan – Universal Solder
  24. Bob Dylan – Masters of War
  25. Bryan Ferry – A Hard Rains A-Gonna Fall
  26. Radiohead – Karma Police
  27. The Stone Roses – Something’s Burning
