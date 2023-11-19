Lawnmower Music: 2023-11-19

- Oscar the Wild – Multicolour
- Mums Favourite – Loveboat
- Joan & The Giants – Beg
- Maisie B – The One You Forgot About
- Paul Weller – Wild Wood
- The Roches – My Winter Coat
- boygenius – Powers
- The Munch – Stills
- Cosmic Pyschos – Out of the Band
- The Toss – Overrated
- Thee Evil Twin – Don’t Wanna See Your Band
- The Human League – Hard Times
- Stobie XL – Landslide
- Felix Mir – Celestite
- Depeche Mode – Barrel of a Gun
- Gut Health – Juvenile Retention
- Party Pest – In the Shadows
- Drinking Boys & Girls Choir – Not Red
- BAREFOOT BOWLS CLUB – Passing Out (on the Pakenham Line)
- Problem – Haunted House
- Viva Vas Deferens – Speck, Goosens and O’Malley
- Billy Bragg – Rumours of War
- Donovan – Universal Solder
- Bob Dylan – Masters of War
- Bryan Ferry – A Hard Rains A-Gonna Fall
- Radiohead – Karma Police
- The Stone Roses – Something’s Burning
