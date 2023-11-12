Lawnmower Music: 2023-11-12

  1. the mark of cain – point man
  2. joy division – transmission
  3. numbskulls – dreaming
  4. meanies – monsters
  5. wheres the pope – be yourself
  6. slingshot – falling down
  7. asteroid belt – heatsink
  8. future of the left – real men hunt in packs
  9. the nation blue – paranoia
  10. the burning sea – wires
  11. the cold field – quiet on the border
  12. the bronx – stranger danger
  13. budd – kneecap
  15. king gizzard and the lizard wizard – gamma knife
  16. the drones – new kinda kick
  17. dz deathrays – cops capacity
  18. rage against the machine – killing in the name of
  19. magic dirt – she-riff
  20. the breeders – son of three
  21. amyl and the sniffers – guided by angels
  22. the distillers – drain the blood
  23. bikini kill – rebel girl
  24. L7 – shove
  25. beck – gamma ray
  26. sparks – the girl is crying in her latte
  27. bright eyes – well whiskey
  28. better oblivion community centre – i didnt know what i was in for
  29. built to spill – wherever you go
  30. battles – fort greene park
