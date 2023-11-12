Lawnmower Music: 2023-11-12

- the mark of cain – point man
- joy division – transmission
- numbskulls – dreaming
- meanies – monsters
- wheres the pope – be yourself
- slingshot – falling down
- asteroid belt – heatsink
- future of the left – real men hunt in packs
- the nation blue – paranoia
- the burning sea – wires
- the cold field – quiet on the border
- the bronx – stranger danger
- budd – kneecap
- the cold field – quiet on the border
- king gizzard and the lizard wizard – gamma knife
- the drones – new kinda kick
- dz deathrays – cops capacity
- rage against the machine – killing in the name of
- magic dirt – she-riff
- the breeders – son of three
- amyl and the sniffers – guided by angels
- the distillers – drain the blood
- bikini kill – rebel girl
- L7 – shove
- beck – gamma ray
- sparks – the girl is crying in her latte
- bright eyes – well whiskey
- better oblivion community centre – i didnt know what i was in for
- built to spill – wherever you go
- battles – fort greene park
Reader's opinions