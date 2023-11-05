Lawnmower Music: 2023-11-05

November 5, 2023

  1. The Genevieves – Nothing Happened
  2. Colourblind – Torched
  3. Teenage Joans – My Dentist Hates Me
  4. Teen Jesus & The Jean Teasers – Lights Out
  5. Drinking Boys & Girls Choir – Not Red
  6. Gut Health – Shut Down
  7. Chris Russell’s Chicken Walk – Swimsuit
  8. Plastic Section – Chicken Salt
  9. The Polecats – John, I’m Only Dancing
  10. The Saucer-Men – Ghoul Friend
  11. The Saucer-Men – Gallows Blues
  12. Rev Horton Heat – Revolution Under Foot
  13. John Spencer Blues Explosion – Bell Bottoms
  14. Sunfruits – Believe It All
  15. Parsnip – Treacle Toffee World
  16. Foxygen – No Destruction
  17. The Sundials – Baby
  18. Dave Blumberg & The Maraby Band – Where Art Though Legs?
  19. The Dainty Morsels – Little Miss Green
  20. The Pretty Things – A House in the Country
  21. The Kinks – The Village Green Preservation Society
  22. Gene Latter – Mothers Little Helper
  23. The Misunderstood – I Unseen
  24. Cream – Tales of Brave Ulysses
  25. The Syssys – Three Long Days
  26. The Handsome Family – So Much Wine
  27. Nick Vulture – Home (You’re On My Mind)
  28. The Pernice Brothers – Dimmest Star
  29. Johnny Seagull & The Hot Chips – I Deal in Fire
  30. Phoebe Bridgers – That Funny Feeling
