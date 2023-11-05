Lawnmower Music: 2023-11-05

- The Genevieves – Nothing Happened
- Colourblind – Torched
- Teenage Joans – My Dentist Hates Me
- Teen Jesus & The Jean Teasers – Lights Out
- Drinking Boys & Girls Choir – Not Red
- Gut Health – Shut Down
- Chris Russell’s Chicken Walk – Swimsuit
- Plastic Section – Chicken Salt
- The Polecats – John, I’m Only Dancing
- The Saucer-Men – Ghoul Friend
- The Saucer-Men – Gallows Blues
- Rev Horton Heat – Revolution Under Foot
- John Spencer Blues Explosion – Bell Bottoms
- Sunfruits – Believe It All
- Parsnip – Treacle Toffee World
- Foxygen – No Destruction
- The Sundials – Baby
- Dave Blumberg & The Maraby Band – Where Art Though Legs?
- The Dainty Morsels – Little Miss Green
- The Pretty Things – A House in the Country
- The Kinks – The Village Green Preservation Society
- Gene Latter – Mothers Little Helper
- The Misunderstood – I Unseen
- Cream – Tales of Brave Ulysses
- The Syssys – Three Long Days
- The Handsome Family – So Much Wine
- Nick Vulture – Home (You’re On My Mind)
- The Pernice Brothers – Dimmest Star
- Johnny Seagull & The Hot Chips – I Deal in Fire
- Phoebe Bridgers – That Funny Feeling
Reader's opinions