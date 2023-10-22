Lawnmower Music: 2023-10-22

- Ming. – Optic
- Pity Lips – Cellular
- Mum thinks Blue – Mr Nice Guy
- Bromham – Chapter 1 – What kind of youth worker wears a tie?
- Carla Lippis – parasite
- Rhys Howlett – Half-Greek Blues
- cat and Calmell – wasting away
- teenage joans – 5 things i can taste
- placement – its over
- Tyla – Water
- Mum’s favourite – wind in the willows
- immy owusu – what a love
- My Cherie – rose in the garden
- The national ft Taylor Swift – the Alcott
- katie – echo
- sheryl crow – if it makes you happy
- linkin Park – lost
- ego Apartment – NEXT 2 U
- no doubt – dont speak
- DPR Ian – so beautiful
- masego – Favourite tings
- red hot chilli peppers – give it away
- frank sinatra – girl from ipanema
- V – Slow Dancing
- Jung kook – 3D
- Charlotte Lawrence – Jokes on you
- sophia Reyes ft Yellow Claw – bitter sweet
- shakira – Chantaje
- Matt Monroe – Fly me to the moon
