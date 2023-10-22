Lawnmower Music: 2023-10-22

  1. Ming. – Optic
  2. Pity Lips – Cellular
  3. Mum thinks Blue – Mr Nice Guy
  4. Bromham – Chapter 1 – What kind of youth worker wears a tie?
  5. Carla Lippis – parasite
  6. Rhys Howlett – Half-Greek Blues
  7. cat and Calmell – wasting away
  8. teenage joans – 5 things i can taste
  9. placement – its over
  10. Tyla – Water
  11. Mum’s favourite – wind in the willows
  12. immy owusu – what a love
  13. My Cherie – rose in the garden
  14. The national ft Taylor Swift – the Alcott
  15. katie – echo
  16. sheryl crow – if it makes you happy
  17. linkin Park – lost
  18. ego Apartment – NEXT 2 U
  19. no doubt – dont speak
  20. DPR Ian – so beautiful
  21. masego – Favourite tings
  22. red hot chilli peppers – give it away
  23. frank sinatra – girl from ipanema
  24. V – Slow Dancing
  25. Jung kook – 3D
  26. Charlotte Lawrence – Jokes on you
  27. sophia Reyes ft Yellow Claw – bitter sweet
  28. shakira – Chantaje
  29. Matt Monroe – Fly me to the moon
