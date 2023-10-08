Lawnmower Music: 2023-10-08

October 8, 2023

  1. Mom Jeans. – Girl Scout Cookies
  2. glass beach – classic j dies and goes to hell part 1
  3. Jackulson – Running to Chase Me
  4. brakence – intellectual greed
  5. Maisie B – Cliche
  6. Stormy-Lou – Eggshells
  7. Jessie’s Overalls – Growing Up
  8. Bright Eyes – Four Winds
  9. Zhao Liang – Small hearts find each other
  10. GUSH – Clover
  11. Faye Webster – Lifetime
  12. THE MONDAYS – LEARNING EVERYDAY
  13. Sour Sob – New Wood, Old Ashes
  14. Coldwave – Plagiarise
  15. Turnstile – Holiday
  16. Spanish Love Songs – Self-Destruction (as a sensible career choice)
  17. Built To Spill – I Would Hurt A Fly
  18. Marietta – Yeah Yeah Utah
  19. Superdose Gangway – His Bed is a Conveyor Belt, Mine is a Race Car
  20. American Football – Never Meant
  21. Nuclear Family – Crash Mat
  22. Pine Point – Mary
  23. Sleepy Lizard – Street Signs
  24. Car Seat Headseat – Cute Thing
  25. Jeff Rosenstock – You, In Weird Cities
  26. Slowmango – Pacific Wind
