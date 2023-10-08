Lawnmower Music: 2023-10-08

- Mom Jeans. – Girl Scout Cookies
- glass beach – classic j dies and goes to hell part 1
- Jackulson – Running to Chase Me
- brakence – intellectual greed
- Maisie B – Cliche
- Stormy-Lou – Eggshells
- Jessie’s Overalls – Growing Up
- Bright Eyes – Four Winds
- Zhao Liang – Small hearts find each other
- GUSH – Clover
- Faye Webster – Lifetime
- THE MONDAYS – LEARNING EVERYDAY
- Sour Sob – New Wood, Old Ashes
- Coldwave – Plagiarise
- Turnstile – Holiday
- Spanish Love Songs – Self-Destruction (as a sensible career choice)
- Built To Spill – I Would Hurt A Fly
- Marietta – Yeah Yeah Utah
- Superdose Gangway – His Bed is a Conveyor Belt, Mine is a Race Car
- American Football – Never Meant
- Nuclear Family – Crash Mat
- Pine Point – Mary
- Sleepy Lizard – Street Signs
- Car Seat Headseat – Cute Thing
- Jeff Rosenstock – You, In Weird Cities
- Slowmango – Pacific Wind
Reader's opinions