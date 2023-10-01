Lawnmower Music: 2023-10-01

Written by on October 1, 2023

  1. the mark of cain – the lords of summer
  2. the cold field – endless endings
  3. joy division – transmission
  4. subtract s – 1000yrs
  5. asteroid belt – woolly mammoth
  6. elephant gun – now to survive
  7. wheres the pope – be yourself
  8. numbskulls – green room
  9. magic dirt – she-riff
  10. amyl and the sniffers – dont fence me in
  11. church moms – cigarette
  12. sleater kinney – turn it on
  13. the breeders – divine hammer
  14. julieanna hatfield – live it up
  15. pj harvey – the letter
  16. better oblivion community center – didnt know what i was in for
  17. johnny marr – speak out reach out
  18. noel gallagher and his high flying birds – pretty boy
  19. guided by voices – teenage FBI
  20. girls against boys – super-fire
  21. swervedriver – sci-flyer
  22. sparta – light burns clear
  23. tv on the radio – wolf like me
  24. birthday party – rowland around in that stuff
  25. horrors – horrors theme
  26. mark lanegan, Nick Cave & Warren Ellis – go tell the mountain
  27. the cure – disintegration
Author

Playlist Robot

Author's archive
Reader's opinions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may also like

Continue reading

Next post

Set The Controls: 2023-10-01

Previous post

Seriously Straight, Totally Twisted: 2023-10-01

Current track

Title

Artist