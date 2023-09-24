Lawnmower Music: 2023-09-24

- Vanilla Fudge – You Keep Me Hangin’ On
- The 745 – Patty Got a Pulsar
- The Munch – Puddle
- Colourblind – Semaphore
- Molly Rocket – Rabbit Hole
- Horrahedd – Mallee Dust Freakout
- The Stone Roses – Standing Here
- Carla Lippis – Wolf It Down
- Velvet Moth – Paddy Wagon Party
- The Asteroid Belt – Incantations
- The Belair Lip Bombs – Say My Name
- The Belair Lip Bombs – Lucky Nine
- The Triffids – Save What You Can
- Dave Graney and The Coral Snakes – I Love Your Gravity
- Robert Forster – The Evangelist
- BIG TOWN – Central Station
- Dandy Buzzkills – The Moth
- Brian Jonestown Massacre – Not if You Were the Last Dandy on Earth
- The Dolly Rocker Movement – Sunfloiwer
- Grant McLennan – Easy Come, Easy Go
- Jessica Luxx – The Temple
- The Flying Burrito Bros – Sin City
- Kris Kristofferson – Loving Her Was Easier (than anything I’ll ever do again)
- Lords of Gravity – Forbidden Fruit
- Lynne Randell – Ciao Baby
- Stereolab – Captain Easychord
