Lawnmower Music: 2023-09-24

Written by on September 24, 2023

  1. Vanilla Fudge – You Keep Me Hangin’ On
  2. The 745 – Patty Got a Pulsar
  3. The Munch – Puddle
  4. Colourblind – Semaphore
  5. Molly Rocket – Rabbit Hole
  6. Horrahedd – Mallee Dust Freakout
  7. The Stone Roses – Standing Here
  8. Carla Lippis – Wolf It Down
  9. Velvet Moth – Paddy Wagon Party
  10. The Asteroid Belt – Incantations
  11. The Belair Lip Bombs – Say My Name
  12. The Belair Lip Bombs – Lucky Nine
  13. The Triffids – Save What You Can
  14. Dave Graney and The Coral Snakes – I Love Your Gravity
  15. Robert Forster – The Evangelist
  16. BIG TOWN – Central Station
  17. Dandy Buzzkills – The Moth
  18. Brian Jonestown Massacre – Not if You Were the Last Dandy on Earth
  19. The Dolly Rocker Movement – Sunfloiwer
  20. Grant McLennan – Easy Come, Easy Go
  21. Jessica Luxx – The Temple
  22. The Flying Burrito Bros – Sin City
  23. Kris Kristofferson – Loving Her Was Easier (than anything I’ll ever do again)
  24. Lords of Gravity – Forbidden Fruit
  25. Lynne Randell – Ciao Baby
  26. Stereolab – Captain Easychord
