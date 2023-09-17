Lawnmower Music: 2023-09-17

September 17, 2023

  1. bush tetras – another room
  2. the mark of cain – interloper(who made who mix)
  3. unkle – burn my shadow (instrumental)
  4. Teke:Teke – ONIGAMI
  5. afghan whigs – ill make you see god
  6. queens of the stoneage – god is in the radio
  7. the asteroid belt – black orb
  8. veiled glad – rainchamber
  9. sidewinder – the other side of light
  10. snout – hey hey hey
  11. rocket science – copy cat
  12. flat stanley – defectable
  13. matt walker and ashley davies – i listen to the night
  14. cruel sea – black stick
  15. blackeyed susans – dirty water
  16. mike noga – rain on everyone
  17. gareth liddiard & tasha coates – wild horses
  18. sparta – cut your ribbon
  19. the bronx – youth wasted
  20. shellac – crow
  21. bodyjar – you say
  22. descendents – im the one
  23. the kills – superpowerless
  24. the white stripes – the hardest button to button
  25. amyl and the sniffers – dont fence me in
  26. built to spill – never alright
  27. beta band – dry the rain
