Lawnmower Music: 2023-09-17

- bush tetras – another room
- the mark of cain – interloper(who made who mix)
- unkle – burn my shadow (instrumental)
- Teke:Teke – ONIGAMI
- afghan whigs – ill make you see god
- queens of the stoneage – god is in the radio
- the asteroid belt – black orb
- veiled glad – rainchamber
- sidewinder – the other side of light
- snout – hey hey hey
- rocket science – copy cat
- flat stanley – defectable
- matt walker and ashley davies – i listen to the night
- cruel sea – black stick
- blackeyed susans – dirty water
- mike noga – rain on everyone
- gareth liddiard & tasha coates – wild horses
- sparta – cut your ribbon
- the bronx – youth wasted
- shellac – crow
- bodyjar – you say
- descendents – im the one
- the kills – superpowerless
- the white stripes – the hardest button to button
- amyl and the sniffers – dont fence me in
- built to spill – never alright
- beta band – dry the rain
Reader's opinions