Lawnmower Music: 2023-09-03

  1. The 745 – Patty Bought a Pulsar
  2. XL Capris – Parramatta Road
  3. Lizard Train – Explosion in a Room
  4. Nunbait – Track Trauma
  5. Ray Charles – Let the Good Times Roll
  6. Edwin Starr – Agent Double-O-Soul
  7. Billly Preston – We’re Gonna Make It
  8. The Woggles – Move
  9. Flat Duo Jets – Frog Went a Courtin”
  10. The Hoodoo Voodoo Dolls – When the Full Moon Shines
  11. The Cramps – Green Door
  12. Rev Horton Heat – The Prophet Stomp
  13. The Saucer-Men – Ghost of Johnny Cash
  14. Charles Jenkins & The Zhivagos – Barkly Square
  15. Iris Dement – Let the Mystery Be
  16. boygenius – Cool About It
  17. Beck & Emmylou Harris – Sin City
  18. The Systemaddicts – Sad Dark Eyes
  19. P.F. Sloan – What Am I Doing Here?
  20. Cliff Richard – The Day I Met Marie
  21. Cilla Black & Sounds Incorporated – Shotgun
  22. The Cruel Sea – This Is Not the Way Home
  23. Eaten by Dogs – Fallen Not Broken
  24. Better Oblivion Center – Dylan Thomas
  25. Bright Eyes – Method Acting
  26. The Celibate Rifles – Boys (What Did the Detectives Say)
  27. The 5,6,7,8s – Hot Generation
  28. The Barracudas – King of the Surf
  29. The Shimmys – Danger Boy
  30. Oscar the Wild – Pinch Me Please
  31. Church Moms – Cigarette
  32. Clover – Two Eyes
  33. Coldwave – No Conflict
  34. Alex Lahey – Make Your Own Music
  35. John Paul Young – Stairway to Heaven
  36. Prawnhead – It Didn’t Look Good
