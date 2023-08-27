Lawnmower Music: 2023-08-27

Written by on August 27, 2023

  1. Jessica Luxx – The Temple
  2. Loren Kate – Solid Rock
  3. Julian Cope – A Elegant Chaos
  4. Department S – Is Vic There?
  5. The Colourfield – Armchair Theatre
  6. Icecream Hands – Ten Thousand Reasons
  7. Buddy Holly – Well…Alright
  8. Billy Bragg & Joe Henry – Gentle on My Mind
  9. Edwina Hayes – Speed of the Sound of Loneliness
  10. Sunfruits – Believe It All
  11. Charles Jenkins – Mercy
  12. Jen Lush – Mallee
  13. The Molting Vultures – Gulls Rock
  14. Green Circles – Kneejerk Reaction
  15. Gene Clark – Elevator Operator
  16. The Leather Nun – Gimme Gimme a Man (After Midnight)
  17. Nouvelle Vague – Making Plans for Nigel
  18. Carter The Unstoppable Sex Machine – I Blame the Government
  19. Stones Roses – Fools Gold
  20. Monade – Invitation
  21. Wild Rocket – Sunny Day
  22. Chuck Prophet – Just Like Fire Would
  23. Jimmy Little – Alone With You
  24. Laughing Clows – Eternally Yours
