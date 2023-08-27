Lawnmower Music: 2023-08-27

- Jessica Luxx – The Temple
- Loren Kate – Solid Rock
- Julian Cope – A Elegant Chaos
- Department S – Is Vic There?
- The Colourfield – Armchair Theatre
- Icecream Hands – Ten Thousand Reasons
- Buddy Holly – Well…Alright
- Billy Bragg & Joe Henry – Gentle on My Mind
- Edwina Hayes – Speed of the Sound of Loneliness
- Sunfruits – Believe It All
- Charles Jenkins – Mercy
- Jen Lush – Mallee
- The Molting Vultures – Gulls Rock
- Green Circles – Kneejerk Reaction
- Gene Clark – Elevator Operator
- The Leather Nun – Gimme Gimme a Man (After Midnight)
- Nouvelle Vague – Making Plans for Nigel
- Carter The Unstoppable Sex Machine – I Blame the Government
- Stones Roses – Fools Gold
- Monade – Invitation
- Wild Rocket – Sunny Day
- Chuck Prophet – Just Like Fire Would
- Jimmy Little – Alone With You
- Laughing Clows – Eternally Yours
