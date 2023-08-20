Lawnmower Music: 2023-08-20

  1. the mark of cain – interloper
  2. amyl and the sniffers – dont fence me in
  3. pj harvey – this is love
  4. magic dirt – rabbit with fanges
  5. julianna hatfield – addicted
  6. flat stanley – i grew old
  7. avant gardeners – just step sideways
  8. the cruel sea – the honeymoon is over
  9. slingshot – give it away
  10. veiled glade – rainchamber
  11. swervedriver – rave down
  12. bearded clams – judgement day
  13. stone roses – i wanna be adored
  14. The 745 – Wet Lettuce
  15. Hot Tomatoes – The Objector
  16. Slingshot Dragster – Agent 0069
  17. Nick Schubert – Perfect Storn
  18. Jen Lush – Icon
  19. Midnight Mares – Sparks! (Then the Rain Came Down)
  20. Green Circles – Elevator Operator
  21. Machine Gun Kelly’s Rejects – I’m Goin Back
  22. Mach Pelican – She’s a Mod
  23. T.I.S.M – Thunderbirds are Coming Out!
  24. Def FX – Kill the Real Girls
  25. Stereolabo – Interlock
