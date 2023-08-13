Lawnmower Music: 2023-08-13

August 13, 2023

  1. Fashion – Love Shadow
  2. The Human League – The Lebanon
  3. Bryan Ferry – This is Tomorrow Calling
  4. The Band (featuring Ronnie Hawkins) – Who Do You Love?
  5. The Band – To Kingdom Comes
  6. Bob Dylan and The Band – Orange Juice Blues
  7. Isabel Rumble – Time Will Show
  8. Jen Lush – Icon
  9. The Yearlings – Santa Monica
  10. Dave Graney & The Coral Snakes – Apollo 69
  11. The Blackeyed Susans – Ocean Of You
  12. Died Pretty – D.C
  13. Ron S. Peno & The Supersitions – The Strangest Feeling
  14. Dave Faulkner & Courtney Barnett – Everbody Moves
  15. Sister Janet Mead – Sounds of Silence
  16. Simon & Garfunkel – Homeward Bound
  17. Vic Conrad – Arlo’s on the Move
  18. Tom Redwood – Give a Little Time
  19. Cosmic Pyschos – Back at School
  20. Cull the Band – Available for One Night Only
  21. Tony Dork – Hey Dave
  22. The Gurdies – Nunawadding
  23. Don Walker – Tommy Hanlon Junior’s Motor Home
  24. The Double Happiness – Audrey
  25. Lucky Oceans w/ Kasey Chambers & Bill Chambers – Ramblin’ Man
  26. Deniz Tek – Ghost Riders in the Sky
  27. John Prine – Crazy as a Loon
  28. The Cruel Sea – Better Get a Lawyer
  29. Echo & The Bunnymen – The Killing Moon
