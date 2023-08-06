Lawnmower Music: 2023-08-06

Written by on August 6, 2023

  1. Frank Sinatra – The Girl From ipananema
  2. Jung Kook – Seven
  3. Craig David Ft Sting – Rise and Fall
  4. Maggie Lindemann – Knife under my pillow
  5. Natty – SugarCoat
  6. Christina Aguilera – Telepathy Ft Nile Rodgers
  7. The Weekends ft Ariana Grande – Die for you remix
  8. Sheryl Crow – If it makes you happy
  9. madcon – Beggin
  10. Jimin – Like Crazy
  11. Benee – Soaked
  12. Iyla – Strings
  13. The National ft Taylor swift – The Allcot
  14. Linkin Park – Lost
  15. Sofia Reyes ft Yellow claw ft – Bittersweet
  16. New Jeans – OMG
  17. Shakira ft Maluma – Chantaje
  18. One ok Rock – Let me let you go
  19. Mirei Touyama – Lonely in tokyo
  20. Red Hot Chilli Peppers – Can’t Stop
  21. Surface – Good Day
  22. aleksiah – Fern
  23. Barry Manilow – Copacabana
  24. Flight facilities ft Emma Louise – Arty Boy
  25. Sabrina Lawrie – No Rules
  26. My Cherie – Rose in the Garden
  27. vera blue – lie to me
  28. Issac Thomas and his best friends – Didn’t have to know
  29. the veronicas – 4Ever
  30. Slumberjack ft Lucy Lucy – Better Off
  31. the fiddle chiclks – heroes
Author

Playlist Robot

Author's archive
Reader's opinions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may also like

Continue reading

Previous post

Seriously Straight, Totally Twisted: 2023-08-06

Current track

Title

Artist