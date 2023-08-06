Lawnmower Music: 2023-08-06

- Frank Sinatra – The Girl From ipananema
- Jung Kook – Seven
- Craig David Ft Sting – Rise and Fall
- Maggie Lindemann – Knife under my pillow
- Natty – SugarCoat
- Christina Aguilera – Telepathy Ft Nile Rodgers
- The Weekends ft Ariana Grande – Die for you remix
- Sheryl Crow – If it makes you happy
- madcon – Beggin
- Jimin – Like Crazy
- Benee – Soaked
- Iyla – Strings
- The National ft Taylor swift – The Allcot
- Linkin Park – Lost
- Sofia Reyes ft Yellow claw ft – Bittersweet
- New Jeans – OMG
- Shakira ft Maluma – Chantaje
- One ok Rock – Let me let you go
- Mirei Touyama – Lonely in tokyo
- Red Hot Chilli Peppers – Can’t Stop
- Surface – Good Day
- aleksiah – Fern
- Barry Manilow – Copacabana
- Flight facilities ft Emma Louise – Arty Boy
- Sabrina Lawrie – No Rules
- My Cherie – Rose in the Garden
- vera blue – lie to me
- Issac Thomas and his best friends – Didn’t have to know
- the veronicas – 4Ever
- Slumberjack ft Lucy Lucy – Better Off
- the fiddle chiclks – heroes
