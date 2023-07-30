Lawnmower Music: 2023-07-30

July 30, 2023

  1. MFC Chicken – Sit Down, Mess Around
  2. The Delmonas – Hound Dog
  3. Nick Curran & The Nite Lifes – Shot Down
  4. The Sonics – Cinderella
  5. The Primevils – I Saw My Name (Written on a Tombstone)
  6. The Eastern Dark – Walking
  7. The Confusement Park – The Confusement Park
  8. Viva Vas Deferens – Can’t Afford
  9. The Double Happiness – No Place Like Nundah
  10. The Lucksmiths – The Sandringham Line
  11. Grant McLennan – Haven’t I Been a Fool
  12. Nunbait – Poor Henry
  13. The Trilobites – Minibar of Obvlivion
  14. New Christs – No Way on Earth
  15. The Pandoras – It’s About Time
  16. Wild Rocket – Loose Cannon
  17. The Reprobettes – Rebel Heather
  18. Lynne Randell – Ciao Baby
  19. Sturt Avenue – Over Everything
  20. Isabel Rumble – Solitary Dreaming
  21. Nick Vulture – Dust to Settle
  22. Gram Parsons – In My Hour of Darkness
  23. Beck & Emmylou Harris – Sin City
  24. Gillian Welch – Hickory Wind
  25. Bob Dylan – Sweetheart Like You
  26. Soursob Bob – Girlfriends Leaving Me for Jesus
  27. John Prine – Speed of the Sound of Loneliness
  28. King Salami & The Cumberland Three – Goin’ Back To Wurtstville
  29. The Shimmys – Saturday Date
  30. Zombie Ghost Train – Night Time Crawling
