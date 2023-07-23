Lawnmower Music: 2023-07-23

  1. Delivery – Floored
  2. Future of the Left – Singing of the Bonesaws
  3. boygenius – $20
  4. The Liminanas – My Black Sabbath
  5. The Allah-Las – Had It All
  6. Babe Rainbow – Eureka
  7. Underground Lovers – Losin’ It
  8. No Through Road – Party to Survive
  9. Bad//Dreems – New Breeze
  10. Fontaines DC – Boys in the Better Land
  11. Emma Russack & Lachlan Denton – I’ll Be The Rock
  12. The Mountain Goats – Belgian Things
  13. Timberwolf – The Winnie Blues
  14. Marlon Williams – River Rival
  15. Sparks – Lawnmower
  16. Wireheads – Drown Yr Frowns
  17. Pool Toy – Ride
  18. Faust – The Sad Skinhead
  19. Thee Oh Sees – Minotaur
  20. John & Beverley Martyn – Auntie Aviator
  21. Tex, Don & Charlie – Redheads, Gold Cards & Long Black Limousines
  22. Andrew Gurruwiwi Band – Gatjumak
  23. Belle and Sebastian – When You’re Not With Me
  24. Angie McMahon – Slow Mover
  25. Summer Flake – The Setting Sun
  26. Meatraffle – ‘Ndrangheta Allotment
  27. Black Country, New Road – Sunglasses
  28. Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds – (I’ll Love You) Till The End of the World
