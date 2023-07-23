Lawnmower Music: 2023-07-23

- Delivery – Floored
- Future of the Left – Singing of the Bonesaws
- boygenius – $20
- The Liminanas – My Black Sabbath
- The Allah-Las – Had It All
- Babe Rainbow – Eureka
- Underground Lovers – Losin’ It
- No Through Road – Party to Survive
- Bad//Dreems – New Breeze
- Fontaines DC – Boys in the Better Land
- Emma Russack & Lachlan Denton – I’ll Be The Rock
- The Mountain Goats – Belgian Things
- Timberwolf – The Winnie Blues
- Marlon Williams – River Rival
- Sparks – Lawnmower
- Wireheads – Drown Yr Frowns
- Pool Toy – Ride
- Faust – The Sad Skinhead
- Thee Oh Sees – Minotaur
- John & Beverley Martyn – Auntie Aviator
- Tex, Don & Charlie – Redheads, Gold Cards & Long Black Limousines
- Andrew Gurruwiwi Band – Gatjumak
- Belle and Sebastian – When You’re Not With Me
- Angie McMahon – Slow Mover
- Summer Flake – The Setting Sun
- Meatraffle – ‘Ndrangheta Allotment
- Black Country, New Road – Sunglasses
- Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds – (I’ll Love You) Till The End of the World
