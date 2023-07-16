Lawnmower Music: 2023-07-16

Written by on July 16, 2023

  1. Isabel Rumble – Time Will Show
  2. Sturt Avenue – Talk
  3. boygenius – Cool About It
  4. Alexandra Savior – The Phantom
  5. Dead Meadow – The Great Deceiver
  6. The Jackets – Freak Out
  7. The Grodeck Whipperjenny – Why I Can’t Go Back
  8. The Jackets – Freak Out
  9. James Brown – That’s Life
  10. Frank Sinatra – Some Enchanted Evening
  11. Bobby Darin – A Nightingale Sang in Berkeley Square
  12. Blossom Dearie w/ Phil Scrogie – My Attorney Bernie
  13. Roadkill 66 – Hard Rubbish Roadster
  14. The Jam – Batman Theme
  15. Thee Evil Twin – I Don’t Wanna See Your Band
  16. Fangin’ Felines – Frantic Romantic
  17. Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds – By the Time I Get to Phoenix
  18. Barry Adamson & Nick Cave – The Sweetest Embrace
  19. Jimi Hendrix – The Wind Cries Mary
  20. Ry Cooder – Johnny Cash
  21. The Cult – She Sells Sanctuary
  22. Kelshy – Reinvent Yourself
  23. Sour Sob Bob – Grant, Got a Grant
  24. The Lonely Cosmonauts – Drowning of the Daddo Brothers
  25. The First Third – Turn Me Loose
  26. Wireheads – Persistant Resistance
  27. The Dolly Rocker Movement – Here Comes Love
  28. Holly Golightly – Wherever You Were
  29. The Delmonas – Peter Gunn Locomotion
  30. Naz Nomad and the Nightmares – I Had Too Much to Dream (Last Night)
  31. The Damned – New Rose
  32. Buzzcocks – Something’s Gone Wrong Again
  33. Monade – Invitation
