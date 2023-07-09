Lawnmower Music: 2023-07-09

  1. Ella Ion – Red
  2. Isabel Rumble – Solitary Dreaming
  3. Nathanel Rothwell – Honey, I’d Go Anywhere With You
  4. The High Beamers – Blank Room
  5. James Dawes – I Love You (koo koo)
  6. The Garden Path – Wear Black
  7. Clover – Two Eyes
  8. The Vains – Pickleback
  9. Killer Birds – Killer
  10. Juliet Seizure & The Tremor Dolls – Hot Dog
  11. Blur – Supa Shopper
  12. Saint Etienne – Like a Motorway
  13. Carter the Unstoppable Sex Machine – Is Wrestling Fixed?
  14. The KLF – Build a Fire
  15. SnarskiCircusLindyBand – Shane O’Mara Wore Masscara
  16. SnarskiCircusLindyBand – Wait for Me
  17. SnarskiCircusLindyBand – Mexico, I’ve Never Been There
  18. The Blackeyed Susans – Apartment No. 9
  19. The Beatles – Here Comes the Sun
  20. George Harrison – Give Me Love (Give Me Peace on Earth)
  21. Plastic Section – Back from the Dead
  22. Wrong Turn – Last Train to Belgrave
  23. Reverend Horton Heat – Death Metal Guys
  24. The Cramps – Nest of the Cuckoo Bird
  25. Nouvelle Vague – In a Manner of Speaking
  26. Leo Kottke – Vaseline Machine Gun
  27. Gene Clark – Life’s Greatest Fool
  28. Sonic Youth – Sunday
  29. The Stone Roses – Sally Cinnamon
  30. Pulp – His n’ Hers
