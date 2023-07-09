Lawnmower Music: 2023-07-09

- Ella Ion – Red
- Isabel Rumble – Solitary Dreaming
- Nathanel Rothwell – Honey, I’d Go Anywhere With You
- The High Beamers – Blank Room
- James Dawes – I Love You (koo koo)
- The Garden Path – Wear Black
- Clover – Two Eyes
- The Vains – Pickleback
- Killer Birds – Killer
- Juliet Seizure & The Tremor Dolls – Hot Dog
- Blur – Supa Shopper
- Saint Etienne – Like a Motorway
- Carter the Unstoppable Sex Machine – Is Wrestling Fixed?
- The KLF – Build a Fire
- SnarskiCircusLindyBand – Shane O’Mara Wore Masscara
- SnarskiCircusLindyBand – Wait for Me
- SnarskiCircusLindyBand – Mexico, I’ve Never Been There
- The Blackeyed Susans – Apartment No. 9
- The Beatles – Here Comes the Sun
- George Harrison – Give Me Love (Give Me Peace on Earth)
- Plastic Section – Back from the Dead
- Wrong Turn – Last Train to Belgrave
- Reverend Horton Heat – Death Metal Guys
- The Cramps – Nest of the Cuckoo Bird
- Nouvelle Vague – In a Manner of Speaking
- Leo Kottke – Vaseline Machine Gun
- Gene Clark – Life’s Greatest Fool
- Sonic Youth – Sunday
- The Stone Roses – Sally Cinnamon
- Pulp – His n’ Hers
