Lawnmower Music: 2023-07-02

  1. The Saucer-Men – Devils Elbow
  2. Cull the Band – Spitting the Dummy
  3. TWO BOYS – Rubberlover
  4. Ron Rude – Sixteen in Melbourne
  5. The Moodists – Gone Dead
  6. Ella Ion – When the Rain Falls Heavy Outside
  7. Barefoot Bowls Club – Passing out (on the Pakenham Line)
  8. The Double Happiness – Audrey
  9. Mystic Braves – Bright Blue Day Haze
  10. Magic Castles – Rebecca’s World
  11. The Jackets – Life’s Not Like the Movies
  12. The Hummingbirds – If a Vow
  13. Ups & Downs – Two Weeks with a Good Man in Niagra Falls
  14. Grant McLennan – The Dark Side of Town
  15. Charles Jenkins – Brother Died, Brother Wept
  16. The Cruel Sea – Everybody’s Talking
  17. Bob Dylan – Leopard Skin Pill-Box Hat
  18. Barry Mcguire – Eve of Destruction
  19. Sister Janet Mead – Day by Day/Prepare Ye The Way
  20. Phoebe Bridgers – So Much Wine
  22. Lucy Dacus – Dancing in the Dark
  23. Justin Townes Earle – Christchurch Woman
  24. Jon Spencer Blues Explosion – High Gear/Talkin’ About the Blues
  25. Thee Headcoats – Full Time Plagiarist
  26. The Dunhill Blues – Back on the Rock n Roll
  27. James Dawes – I Love You (Koo Koo)
  28. Tom Redwood – Give it a Little Time
  29. Don Morrison – My Boss is an Idiot
  30. Stereolab – The Flower Called Nowhere
