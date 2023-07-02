Lawnmower Music: 2023-07-02

- The Saucer-Men – Devils Elbow
- Cull the Band – Spitting the Dummy
- TWO BOYS – Rubberlover
- Ron Rude – Sixteen in Melbourne
- The Moodists – Gone Dead
- Ella Ion – When the Rain Falls Heavy Outside
- Barefoot Bowls Club – Passing out (on the Pakenham Line)
- The Double Happiness – Audrey
- Mystic Braves – Bright Blue Day Haze
- Magic Castles – Rebecca’s World
- The Jackets – Life’s Not Like the Movies
- The Hummingbirds – If a Vow
- Ups & Downs – Two Weeks with a Good Man in Niagra Falls
- Grant McLennan – The Dark Side of Town
- Charles Jenkins – Brother Died, Brother Wept
- The Cruel Sea – Everybody’s Talking
- Bob Dylan – Leopard Skin Pill-Box Hat
- Barry Mcguire – Eve of Destruction
- Sister Janet Mead – Day by Day/Prepare Ye The Way
- Phoebe Bridgers – So Much Wine
- Barry Mcguire – Eve of Destruction
- Lucy Dacus – Dancing in the Dark
- Justin Townes Earle – Christchurch Woman
- Jon Spencer Blues Explosion – High Gear/Talkin’ About the Blues
- Thee Headcoats – Full Time Plagiarist
- The Dunhill Blues – Back on the Rock n Roll
- James Dawes – I Love You (Koo Koo)
- Tom Redwood – Give it a Little Time
- Don Morrison – My Boss is an Idiot
- Stereolab – The Flower Called Nowhere
