Lawnmower Music: 2023-06-25

  1. Kevin Morby – I Have Been to the Mountain
  2. PJ Harvey – BIg Exit
  3. The Saints – Swing for the Crime
  4. Snout – Got Sold on Heaven
  5. Au Pairs – Headache (For Michelle)
  6. Warumpi Band – Waru (Fire)
  7. The Pastels – Nothing To Be Done
  8. The Screaming Tribesmen – Igloo
  9. Billy Bragg – Levi Stubbs’ Tears
  10. Church Moms – Cigarette
  11. The Soft Boys – Kingdom of Love
  12. The Cramps – I Can’t Hardly Stand It
  13. Molly Rocket – Asphalt
  14. The Triffids – St. James Infirmary
  15. Night Rites – Back To The Sea
  16. The Mark Of Cain – Barkhammer
  17. Minor Threat – Stumped
  18. Courtney Barnett – Help Your Self
  19. Cash Savage & The Last Drinks – Keep Working At Your Job
  20. Thanes – Shake The Moon
  21. The Birthday Party – Release the Bats
  22. The Systemaddicts – Behind The Wire
  23. Lucinda Williams – Born to be Loved
  24. Jen Lush – Lovers Parting, Dawn
  25. Lime Spiders – Slave Girl
  26. Little Murders – Things Will Be Different
  27. Panic Shack – The Ick
  28. Aldous Harding – Old Peel
  29. The Amps – Dedicated
  30. Mary Gauthier – It Aint the Wind, It’s the Rain
  31. The Cure – Three Imaginary Boys
