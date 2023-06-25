Lawnmower Music: 2023-06-25

- Kevin Morby – I Have Been to the Mountain
- PJ Harvey – BIg Exit
- The Saints – Swing for the Crime
- Snout – Got Sold on Heaven
- Au Pairs – Headache (For Michelle)
- Warumpi Band – Waru (Fire)
- The Pastels – Nothing To Be Done
- The Screaming Tribesmen – Igloo
- Billy Bragg – Levi Stubbs’ Tears
- Church Moms – Cigarette
- The Soft Boys – Kingdom of Love
- The Cramps – I Can’t Hardly Stand It
- Molly Rocket – Asphalt
- The Triffids – St. James Infirmary
- Night Rites – Back To The Sea
- The Mark Of Cain – Barkhammer
- Minor Threat – Stumped
- Courtney Barnett – Help Your Self
- Cash Savage & The Last Drinks – Keep Working At Your Job
- Thanes – Shake The Moon
- The Birthday Party – Release the Bats
- The Systemaddicts – Behind The Wire
- Lucinda Williams – Born to be Loved
- Jen Lush – Lovers Parting, Dawn
- Lime Spiders – Slave Girl
- Little Murders – Things Will Be Different
- Panic Shack – The Ick
- Aldous Harding – Old Peel
- The Amps – Dedicated
- Mary Gauthier – It Aint the Wind, It’s the Rain
- The Cure – Three Imaginary Boys
Reader's opinions