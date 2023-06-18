Lawnmower Music: 2023-06-18

  1. Emily Cole – Run
  2. Ella Ion – When the Rain Falls Heavy Outside
  3. Nathanael Rothwell – Honey, I’ll Go Anywhere With You
  4. The Midnight Mares – Sparks! (Then the Rain Came Down)
  5. boygenius – $20
  6. Robert Forster – Did She Overtake You
  7. Dave Graney & The Coral Snakes – Three Dead Passengers in a Stolen Second-Hand Ford
  8. Dave Graney & Clare Moore – What Used To Be There
  9. Dave Graney & Clare Moore – You Are the World
  10. The Lurid Yellow Mist – You Had to Be Drunk
  11. The Clouds – Witchita Lineman
  12. The Spencer Davis Group – Das Wassermann (Age of Aquarius)
  13. Wallspace – Where Has the Singer Gone?
  14. Frank Bennett – Beautfiul People
  15. Blossom Dearie – Rhode Island is Famous for You
  16. Frank Sinatra – Saturday Night is the Loneliest Night of the Week
  17. The Clash – The Guns of Brighton
  18. The Specials – International Jet Set
  19. The Bad Shepherds – London Calling
  20. Viva Vas Deferens – Can’t Afford
  21. Brat Farrar – Punk Records
  22. The Toss – Overrated
  23. The Shimmys – Two Pot Screamer
  24. Thee Headcoats – Full Time Plagiarist
