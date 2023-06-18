Lawnmower Music: 2023-06-18

- Emily Cole – Run
- Ella Ion – When the Rain Falls Heavy Outside
- Nathanael Rothwell – Honey, I’ll Go Anywhere With You
- The Midnight Mares – Sparks! (Then the Rain Came Down)
- boygenius – $20
- Robert Forster – Did She Overtake You
- Dave Graney & The Coral Snakes – Three Dead Passengers in a Stolen Second-Hand Ford
- Dave Graney & Clare Moore – What Used To Be There
- Dave Graney & Clare Moore – You Are the World
- The Lurid Yellow Mist – You Had to Be Drunk
- The Clouds – Witchita Lineman
- The Spencer Davis Group – Das Wassermann (Age of Aquarius)
- Wallspace – Where Has the Singer Gone?
- Frank Bennett – Beautfiul People
- Blossom Dearie – Rhode Island is Famous for You
- Frank Sinatra – Saturday Night is the Loneliest Night of the Week
- The Clash – The Guns of Brighton
- The Specials – International Jet Set
- The Bad Shepherds – London Calling
- Viva Vas Deferens – Can’t Afford
- Brat Farrar – Punk Records
- The Toss – Overrated
- The Shimmys – Two Pot Screamer
- Thee Headcoats – Full Time Plagiarist
Reader's opinions