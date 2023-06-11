Lawnmower Music: 2023-06-11

June 11, 2023

  1. Graham Coxon – Standing On My Own Again
  2. Bluebottle Kiss – everything begins and ends at exactly the right time
  3. The Drones – The Minotaur
  4. X – I don’t wanna go out
  5. King Stingray – Camp Dog
  6. The Saucer-Men – Ghoulfriend
  7. The Pixies – Gouge Away
  8. The Man Himself – Illiterati
  9. Iggy Pop – Comments
  10. Bad//Dreems – Jack
  11. The Molting Vultures – Goin’ Underground
  12. Fuzzrays – All Strung Tight
  13. The Peep Tempel – Neuroplasticity
  14. Gamjee – Guessing Window
  15. Dry Cleaning – Scratchcard Laynard
  16. The Clean – Point That Thing Somewhere Else
  17. Sonic Youth – Bull In The Heather
  18. The Breeders – No Aloha
  19. Mark Lanegan – Ugly Sunday
  20. The Empty Threats – Evil Eye
  21. The Brian Jonestown Massacre – Vacuum Boots
  22. Amyl and the Sniffers – Security
  23. Dr Sure’s Unusual Practice – Head in the Sand
  24. The National – Sorrow
  25. The Happy Mondays – Loose Fit
  26. Les Goolies – The Sea Captain
  27. The Slits – I Heard It Through the Grapevine
  28. The Amcats – Bea Kaye
  29. Black Cab – Rotsler’s Rules
  30. Red Riders – Farewell Cruel City
  31. Tom Waits – Goin’ Out West
