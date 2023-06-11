Lawnmower Music: 2023-06-11

- Graham Coxon – Standing On My Own Again
- Bluebottle Kiss – everything begins and ends at exactly the right time
- The Drones – The Minotaur
- X – I don’t wanna go out
- King Stingray – Camp Dog
- The Saucer-Men – Ghoulfriend
- The Pixies – Gouge Away
- The Man Himself – Illiterati
- Iggy Pop – Comments
- Bad//Dreems – Jack
- The Molting Vultures – Goin’ Underground
- Fuzzrays – All Strung Tight
- The Peep Tempel – Neuroplasticity
- Gamjee – Guessing Window
- Dry Cleaning – Scratchcard Laynard
- The Clean – Point That Thing Somewhere Else
- Sonic Youth – Bull In The Heather
- The Breeders – No Aloha
- Mark Lanegan – Ugly Sunday
- The Empty Threats – Evil Eye
- The Brian Jonestown Massacre – Vacuum Boots
- Amyl and the Sniffers – Security
- Dr Sure’s Unusual Practice – Head in the Sand
- The National – Sorrow
- The Happy Mondays – Loose Fit
- Les Goolies – The Sea Captain
- The Slits – I Heard It Through the Grapevine
- The Amcats – Bea Kaye
- Black Cab – Rotsler’s Rules
- Red Riders – Farewell Cruel City
- Tom Waits – Goin’ Out West
Reader's opinions