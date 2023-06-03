Lawnmower Music: 2023-06-03

- Phoebe Bridgers – Waiting Room
- Iris Dement – Fifty Miles of Elbow Room
- The Midnight Mares – Sparks! (Then the Rain Came Down)
- Jen Lush – The Valley
- Loren Kate – Bring on the Rain
- Jen Cloher – Senosry Memory
- James Dawes – I Love You (kooKoo)
- Kelshy – Beer for Breakfast
- The Scarfs – Preacher
- Thee Headcoats – Full Time Plagarist
- The Jackets – Pie in the Sky
- The Urges – A Face Made for Sorrow
- Miranda and The Beat – Such a Fool
- Foxygen – San Francsco
- Blossom Dearie – Long Daddy Green
- Orange Juice – I Guess I’m Just as Little Too Sensitve
- Television Personalties – Where’s Bill Grundy Now?
- Nikkie & The Corvettes – Let’s Go
- Lovebird Society – One More Night
- The Booby Traps – I Try
- Stoneage Hearts – Rock n Roll Girls
- The Shindiggers – Rosalyn
- The Interceptors – 3063
- Shockwaves – Pill for the Priest
- Plastic Section – Green Potatoes Part 2
- Blowers – Roid Rage
- Barry Crocker & The Celibate Rifles – 6 Days on the Road
- Generationals – When They Fight, They Fight
- These Things – She’s Aware
- The Wilczek Experience – She’s All Bones
- Beasts of Bourbon – Let’s Get Funky
- The Sunnyboys – Alone With You
- Red Rascal – Mr McKeever
