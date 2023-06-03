Lawnmower Music: 2023-06-03

  1. Phoebe Bridgers – Waiting Room
  2. Iris Dement – Fifty Miles of Elbow Room
  3. The Midnight Mares – Sparks! (Then the Rain Came Down)
  4. Jen Lush – The Valley
  5. Loren Kate – Bring on the Rain
  6. Jen Cloher – Senosry Memory
  7. James Dawes – I Love You (kooKoo)
  8. Kelshy – Beer for Breakfast
  9. The Scarfs – Preacher
  10. Thee Headcoats – Full Time Plagarist
  11. The Jackets – Pie in the Sky
  12. The Urges – A Face Made for Sorrow
  13. Miranda and The Beat – Such a Fool
  14. Foxygen – San Francsco
  15. Blossom Dearie – Long Daddy Green
  16. Orange Juice – I Guess I’m Just as Little Too Sensitve
  17. Television Personalties – Where’s Bill Grundy Now?
  18. Nikkie & The Corvettes – Let’s Go
  19. Lovebird Society – One More Night
  20. The Booby Traps – I Try
  21. Stoneage Hearts – Rock n Roll Girls
  22. The Shindiggers – Rosalyn
  23. The Interceptors – 3063
  24. Shockwaves – Pill for the Priest
  25. Plastic Section – Green Potatoes Part 2
  26. Blowers – Roid Rage
  27. Barry Crocker & The Celibate Rifles – 6 Days on the Road
  28. Generationals – When They Fight, They Fight
  29. These Things – She’s Aware
  30. The Wilczek Experience – She’s All Bones
  31. Beasts of Bourbon – Let’s Get Funky
  32. The Sunnyboys – Alone With You
  33. Red Rascal – Mr McKeever
