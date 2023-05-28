Lawnmower Music: 2023-05-28

- the mark of cain – avenger
- shellac – compliant
- lizard train – smoulder
- ricaine – run run run
- the jesus lizard – thumper
- mudhoney – almost everything
- screaming trees – beyond this horizon
- built to spill – wherever you go
- sebadoh – flame
- the cure – in between days
- julianna hatflield – sellout
- screamfeeder – dart
- adalita – savage heart
- twenty second sect – ill be your navigator
- amyl and the sniffers – choices
- the distillers – i am revenant
- pj harvey – good fortune
- the vains – low expectations
- church moms – fight me
- the slits – earthbeat
- the kills – super powerless
- babes in toyland – bruise violet
- the drones – you really dont care
- the fauves – settle for it
- tex perkins and the fat rubber band – danger has been kind
- the saucermen – valley of the rattling bones
- doubleblack – tore up
- jon spencer and the blues explosion – talk about the blues
- swervdriver – rave down
