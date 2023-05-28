Lawnmower Music: 2023-05-28

  1. the mark of cain – avenger
  2. shellac – compliant
  3. lizard train – smoulder
  4. ricaine – run run run
  5. the jesus lizard – thumper
  6. mudhoney – almost everything
  7. screaming trees – beyond this horizon
  8. built to spill – wherever you go
  9. sebadoh – flame
  10. the cure – in between days
  11. julianna hatflield – sellout
  12. screamfeeder – dart
  13. adalita – savage heart
  14. twenty second sect – ill be your navigator
  15. amyl and the sniffers – choices
  16. the distillers – i am revenant
  17. pj harvey – good fortune
  18. the vains – low expectations
  19. church moms – fight me
  20. the slits – earthbeat
  21. the kills – super powerless
  22. babes in toyland – bruise violet
  23. the drones – you really dont care
  24. the fauves – settle for it
  25. tex perkins and the fat rubber band – danger has been kind
  26. the saucermen – valley of the rattling bones
  27. doubleblack – tore up
  28. jon spencer and the blues explosion – talk about the blues
  29. swervdriver – rave down
