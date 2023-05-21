Lawnmower Music: 2023-05-21

Written by on May 21, 2023

  1. Tom & Lucinda – Margrel
  2. Nathanael Rothwell – Honey, I’ll Go Anywhere With You
  3. Lucy Rose – Don’t You Worry
  4. boygenius – Emily I’m Sorry
  5. Delta Rae – Bottom of the River
  6. Marlon Williams – Lonely Side of Her
  7. Ella Ion – Hang Me Out
  8. The Dingoes – Pay Day Again
  9. Jen Cloher – Deadwood Falls
  10. Isabel Rumble – Solitary Dreaming
  11. Beulahbelle – Let You Go
  12. The Bamboos (feat Montaigne) – I’ll Make You Happy
  13. Dead Witch – 15 Dennies
  14. Justin Townes Earle – What You Mean To Me
  15. Black Lily’s – Party
  16. Sunfruits – One Degree
  17. Wallspace – Rosetta
  18. T-Rex – Teenage Dream
  19. Tim Moore – We Went Out
  20. The Mighty Lemon Drops – Happy Head
  21. Hannah Blackburn – Egg Song
  22. Tim Moore – We Went Out
  23. Tim Moore – We Went Out
  24. Naomi Keyte – Greenhill
Author

Playlist Robot

Author's archive
Reader's opinions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may also like

Continue reading

Previous post

Seriously Straight, Totally Twisted: 2023-05-21

Current track

Title

Artist