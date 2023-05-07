Lawnmower Music: 2023-05-07

  1. Deacon Blue – Real Gone Kid
  2. The Stone Roses – Don’t Stop
  3. Joe Strummer & The Mescaleros – Redemption Song
  4. The Mighty Lemon Drops – The Other Side of You
  5. The Pioneers – Long Shot (Kick Da Bucket)
  6. Strange Tenants – Grey Skies (Over Collingwood)
  7. Billy Bragg – God’s Footballer
  8. You Am I – Hourly Daily
  9. Eaten by Dogs – Rain Won’t Come
  10. The Double Happiness – Audrey
  11. The Garden Path – Take It All Back
  12. Icecream Hands – Supermarket Scene
  13. Terry Hall – Ballad of a Landlord
  14. Simon & Garfunkel – Wednesday Morning 3 AM
  15. John Prine – Far From Me
  16. Isabel Rumble – Solitary Dreaming
  17. Isabel Rumble – Bird Be Brave
  18. Sturt Avenue with Katie Pomery – Best Friend
  19. Loren Kate – Solid Rock
  20. The Jam – Non-Stop Dancing
  21. Graduate – Ever Met a Day
  22. Blossom Dearie – Sweet Georgie Fame
  23. Nouvelle Vague – Dance With Me
  24. Moraygun – Mr Moraygun
  25. Green Circles – Colour Me There
  26. The Shimmys – Watcha Gonna Do About It
  27. Wild Rocket – Sunny Day
