Lawnmower Music: 2023-04-30

  1. the mark of cain – battlesick
  2. the makr of cain – point man
  3. the mark of cain – milosevic
  4. the bronx – side effects
  5. jim ward – foreign currency
  6. ricaine – run, run, run
  7. fugazi – the kill
  8. refused – this trust will kill again
  9. the grey daturas – path of niners
  10. the howling fog – nebulous waves
  11. asteroid belt – heatsink
  12. gutter twins – deep hit of morning sun
  13. nick cave and the bad seeds – brompton oratory
  14. the cure – pictures of you
  15. tears for fears – tipping point
  16. unkle feat. the duke spirit – mayday
  17. swervedriver – deep wound
  18. the kills – the last goodbye
  19. yeah yeah yeahs – spitting on the edge of the world
  20. pj harvey – angelene
  21. julieanna hatfield – as if you life depended on it
  22. magic dirt – all my crushes
  23. screamfeeder – dart
  24. neko case – local girl
  25. rowland s howard – lifes what you make it
