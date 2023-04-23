Lawnmower Music: 2023-04-23

Written by on April 23, 2023

  1. Tom Redwood – What’s Wrong With Me
  2. Isabel Rumble – Time Will Show
  3. Nathanael Rothwell – Baby, I’ll Go Anywhere With You
  4. Lucky Seven – Bossa Nova Baby
  5. Soylent Green – Poly
  6. Roy Budd – Get Carter (Theme from the film Get Carter)
  7. Georgie Fame & The Blue Flames – In the Meantime
  8. Iris Dement – House Where Nobody Lives
  9. Lucinda Williams – You’re Gonna Miss Me
  10. Elvis Costello & The Attractions – Good Year for the Roses
  11. Rocket from the Crypt – Born in ’69
  12. Itchy & The Nits – Beat it Bozo!
  13. The Stripp – Ain’t No Crime to Rock n Roll
  14. The Jon Spencer Blues Explosion – Afro
  15. Fiendish Cavendish – Reverberation
  16. The Dainty Morsels – Mr & Mrs Soil
  17. Sand Pebbles – I Don’t Ever Want to Come Down
  18. Green Circles – Long Live Sivinanda
  19. The Mops – San Franciscan Nights
  20. Spencer Davis Group – Time Seller
  21. Died Pretty – Out of the Unknown
  22. Davey Lane – You’re the Cops, I’m the Crime
  23. Frank Bennett – You’re Just to Hip Baby
  24. Dave Graney & The Coral Snakes – Feelin’ Kinda Sporty
  25. Pel Mel – Persuasion
  26. Jessica Luxx – Heavy Lifting
  27. Sturt Avenue (feat Katie Pomerey) – Best Friend
  28. Loudon Wainwright III – B Side
  29. Pieta Brown & Marlon Williams – Speed of the Sound of Loneliness
  30. The Saucer-Men – The Ghost of Johnny Cash
  31. Mazzy Star – She Hangs Brightly
Author

Playlist Robot

Author's archive
Reader's opinions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may also like

Continue reading

Previous post

Seriously Straight, Totally Twisted: 2023-04-23

Current track

Title

Artist