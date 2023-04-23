Lawnmower Music: 2023-04-23

- Tom Redwood – What’s Wrong With Me
- Isabel Rumble – Time Will Show
- Nathanael Rothwell – Baby, I’ll Go Anywhere With You
- Lucky Seven – Bossa Nova Baby
- Soylent Green – Poly
- Roy Budd – Get Carter (Theme from the film Get Carter)
- Georgie Fame & The Blue Flames – In the Meantime
- Iris Dement – House Where Nobody Lives
- Lucinda Williams – You’re Gonna Miss Me
- Elvis Costello & The Attractions – Good Year for the Roses
- Rocket from the Crypt – Born in ’69
- Itchy & The Nits – Beat it Bozo!
- The Stripp – Ain’t No Crime to Rock n Roll
- The Jon Spencer Blues Explosion – Afro
- Fiendish Cavendish – Reverberation
- The Dainty Morsels – Mr & Mrs Soil
- Sand Pebbles – I Don’t Ever Want to Come Down
- Green Circles – Long Live Sivinanda
- The Mops – San Franciscan Nights
- Spencer Davis Group – Time Seller
- Died Pretty – Out of the Unknown
- Davey Lane – You’re the Cops, I’m the Crime
- Frank Bennett – You’re Just to Hip Baby
- Dave Graney & The Coral Snakes – Feelin’ Kinda Sporty
- Pel Mel – Persuasion
- Jessica Luxx – Heavy Lifting
- Sturt Avenue (feat Katie Pomerey) – Best Friend
- Loudon Wainwright III – B Side
- Pieta Brown & Marlon Williams – Speed of the Sound of Loneliness
- The Saucer-Men – The Ghost of Johnny Cash
- Mazzy Star – She Hangs Brightly
Reader's opinions