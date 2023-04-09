Lawnmower Music: 2023-04-09

  1. Los Chicos – King of the Party
  2. Plastic Section – Party
  3. Itchy & The Nits – Beat it Bozo!
  4. Even – Stop & Go Man
  5. Painters & Dockers – Basia
  6. Intoxica – Brandavino Party
  7. boygenius – Cool About It
  8. Jessica Luxx – Heavy Lifting
  9. Tom Redwood – Mexican Food
  10. Isabel Rumble – Solitary Dreaming
  11. Robert Forster – Speed of the Sound of Loneliness
  12. John Prine – I Hate It When That Happens to Me
  13. Kinky Friedmann – Girl from the North Country
  14. Iris Dement – Let the Mystery Be
  15. Ethel Cain – Televangelism
  16. The Felice Brothers – Days of the Years
  17. The Damned – Stranger on the Town
  18. Boss Hog – I Dig You
  19. Chris Russell’s Chicken Walk – Drive All Night
  20. Intoxica – CC Rider (live)
  21. The Dainty Morsels – Mr & Mrs Soil
  22. The Mynd Gardners – Caramel Sky
  23. Wild Rocket – Chopper Squad
  24. Lords of Gravity – Funnel Web
  25. The Urges – You’re Gonna Find Out
  26. The Unheard – I Don’t Believe
  27. The Monkeywrench – Levitation
  28. Chuck Prophet – Bobby Fuller Died for Your Sins
  29. Silver Jews – I’m Gonna Love the Hell Out of You
  30. Justin Townes Earl – Far Away in Another Town
  31. Juliette Seizure & The Tremor Dolls – Seizure Salad
  32. The Reprobettes – Young & Stupid
  33. The Booby Traps – LA Kinda Day
