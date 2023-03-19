Lawnmower Music: 2023-03-19

- the mark of cain – interloper
- lizard train – smoulder
- rowland s howard – lifes what you make it
- flat stanley – the great unknown
- bearded clams – judgement day
- numbskulls – sheep
- the saucerman – sick sense
- the slaughtermen – gods not dead
- powerline sneakers – miles of love
- calexico – crystal frountier
- the supersuckers – the evil powers of rock and roll
- clutch – pure rock fury
- drive by truckers – perfect timing
- lucero – nights like these
- huxton creepers – happy days
- ricaine – tact vs deceit
- fridge – weapon
- the damned – eloise
- the shower scene from psycho – cara-lyn
- melbourn ska orchestra – lygon st meltdown
- body snatchers – easy life
- juliette seizure and the tremor dolls – take what you want
- amyl and the sniffers – no more tears
- bikini kill – rebel girl
- sleater kinney – oh!
- bjork – army of me
- adalita – listened hard
- battles feat. gary numan – my machines
- sleaford mods – force 10 from navarone
Reader's opinions