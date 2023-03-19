Lawnmower Music: 2023-03-19

  1. the mark of cain – interloper
  2. lizard train – smoulder
  3. rowland s howard – lifes what you make it
  4. flat stanley – the great unknown
  5. bearded clams – judgement day
  6. numbskulls – sheep
  7. the saucerman – sick sense
  8. the slaughtermen – gods not dead
  9. powerline sneakers – miles of love
  10. calexico – crystal frountier
  11. the supersuckers – the evil powers of rock and roll
  12. clutch – pure rock fury
  13. drive by truckers – perfect timing
  14. lucero – nights like these
  15. huxton creepers – happy days
  16. ricaine – tact vs deceit
  17. fridge – weapon
  18. the damned – eloise
  19. the shower scene from psycho – cara-lyn
  20. melbourn ska orchestra – lygon st meltdown
  21. body snatchers – easy life
  22. juliette seizure and the tremor dolls – take what you want
  23. amyl and the sniffers – no more tears
  24. bikini kill – rebel girl
  25. sleater kinney – oh!
  26. bjork – army of me
  27. adalita – listened hard
  28. battles feat. gary numan – my machines
  29. sleaford mods – force 10 from navarone
