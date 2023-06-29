Late Night Levitation: 2023-06-29

Written by on June 29, 2023

  1. Shankar Jaikishan – Music From Merchant Ivory’s Film BOMBAY TALKIE
  2. The Yard Birds – Drinking Limited
  3. Alan Vega – Juke Box Baby
  4. Micheal Pearse – Blue Hour
  5. Micheal Pearse – Keys To The Kingdom
  6. Ella Ion – Ride
  7. Popol Vuh – King Minus ii
  8. Spirit – Dark Eyed Woman
  9. Nino Ferrer – Moses
  10. John Martyn – Go Easy
  11. Mandrake Handshake – Monolith
  12. Dennis Wilson – Dreamer
  13. The Blues Magoos – (We Aint Got) Nothin’ Yet
  14. Night Beats – Hot Ghee
  15. Nino Ferrer – Mint Julep
  16. The Pretty Things – Baron Saturday
Author

Playlist Robot

Author's archive
Reader's opinions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may also like

Continue reading

Next post

The Sound of Muslie: 2023-06-29

Previous post

Raw Like Sushi: 2023-06-28

Current track

Title

Artist