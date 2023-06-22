Late Night Levitation: 2023-06-22

  1. Oumou Sangare – Moussolou
  2. Stephen Stills – Do It For The Others
  4. Micheal Pearce – House In The Hills
  5. Mittere – Gone
  7. Damien Jurado, Richard Swift – If The Sun Stops Shinin’
  8. MIttre – Fool
  9. Psychic Ills – East
  10. Mittre – Found
  11. Fairport Convention – A Sailors Life
  12. Pond – My Funny Serpentine
  13. Night Rites – Waiting For My Spaceman
  14. Nino Ferrer – Looking For You
  15. Ajak Kwai – Let Me Grow My Wings
