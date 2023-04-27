Late Night Levitation: 2023-04-27

Written by on April 27, 2023

  1. The Kinks – All Day and All Of The Night
  2. The Dandy Warholes – Not if You Were the Last Junkie on Earth
  3. Black Rebel Motorcycle Club – Spread Your Love
  4. T. Rex – Buick Mackane
  5. Free – Ill Be Creeping
  6. The Shadow Ministers – Im in love
  7. The Shadow Ministers – My Desire
  8. The Shadow Ministers – She’s Gonna Wreck My Life
  9. The Shadow Ministers – Stressed Out
  10. The Shadow Ministers – Domino
  11. The Shadow Ministers – 345
  12. The Shadow Ministers – Boogie
  13. The Shadow Ministers – The Spider
  14. The Shadow Ministers – The Feeling Is Coming Back
  15. The Shadow Ministers – Bird Without a Feather
  16. Creedence Clear Water Revival – Keep on Chooglin’
  17. The Rolling Stones – Ventilator Blues
  18. Iggy Pop – Sister Midnight
  19. The Shadow Ministers – Stressed Out
Author

Playlist Robot

Author's archive
Reader's opinions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may also like

Continue reading

Next post

The Sound of Muslie: 2023-04-27

Previous post

Raw Like Sushi: 2023-04-26

Current track

Title

Artist