Just Drive, She Said: 2025-05-28

Written by on May 28, 2025

  1. Kid Congo And The Pink Monkey Birds – Lord Bloodbathington
  2. King Stingray – Through The Trees
  3. Full Flower Moon Band – Illegal Things
  4. The Gilded Gutter – Unforgiving Pale
  5. Ben Gel – Anthem For All Downtrodden (2024 Remaster)
  6. Warumpi Band – Gotta Be Strong
  7. Ame Son – Je Veux Juste Dire
  8. Amyl and The Sniffers – Big Dreams
  9. The Audreys – Seen The Last Of You
  10. Emma Donovan & The Putbacks – Out the Door
  11. Elena Dakota – Frog
  12. Pro Tools – Sympathy Root
  13. Parvyn – Huna Lai Jio
  14. Kate Bush – Wuthering Heights
  15. Emily Wurramara – See Me There ft. Lisa Mitchell
  16. Charlie Needs Braces – Saltwater People
  17. The Triffids – My Baby Thinks Shes A Train
  18. Andrew Gurruwiwi Band – Once Upon A Time
  19. The Mystery Lights – Memories
  20. Half Man Half Biscuit – I Hate Nerys Hughes (From the Heart)
  21. Close Lobsters – Nature Thing
  22. Fat White Family – These Hands
  23. Primal Scream – Velocity Girl
  24. Bad Dreems – Jack
Author

Playlist Robot

Author's archive
Reader's opinions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may also like

Continue reading

Next post

Local Fruit And Veg: 2025-05-28

Previous post

Crash Course In Sanity: 2025-05-28

Current track

Title

Artist